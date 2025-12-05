LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Charlie Kirk’s wikipedia becomes most-read page of 2025

Charlie Kirk’s wikipedia becomes most-read page of 2025

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Dec 05, 2025, 24:29 IST | Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 24:29 IST

Data released alongside the list show that more than 40 per cent of the views on Kirk’s Wikipedia entry came from outside the United States, indicating widespread global curiosity about his life and the circumstances of his death.

1. Kirk’s Page Hits Nearly 45 Million Views
1 / 7

1. Kirk’s Page Hits Nearly 45 Million Views

The 2025 ranking of most-read English-language pages on Wikipedia shows that Kirk’s page received almost 45 million page views, more than any other article.

2. Surge Triggered by His Death During a University Debate
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Surge Triggered by His Death During a University Debate

Kirk, a conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot dead on 10 September 2025 while speaking at a debate event at a university. His sudden assassination triggered global attention and drove massive traffic to his biography on Wikipedia.

3. Global Interest — Over 40% of Views From Outside the U.S.
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Global Interest — Over 40% of Views From Outside the U.S.

Data released alongside the list show that more than 40 per cent of the views on Kirk’s Wikipedia entry came from outside the United States, indicating widespread global curiosity about his life and the circumstances of his death.

4. “Deaths in 2025” Remains Close Behind in Popularity
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

4. “Deaths in 2025” Remains Close Behind in Popularity

The second-most read page of 2025 was the standard “Deaths in 2025” article, reflecting the public’s broader interest in mortality and notable deaths alongside the spike for Kirk’s page.

5. A Mixed Top 20 — Serial Killers, US Politics, Entertainment & More
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

5. A Mixed Top 20 — Serial Killers, US Politics, Entertainment & More

Beyond Kirk, the top-20 list included a wide range of topics: a serial killer whose story resurfaced thanks to a popular streaming series, prominent political figures, new movies, and television shows, showing how public interest in 2025 was spread across politics, crime, pop culture and entertainment.

6. Kirk’s Spotlight Revival: From Campus Activist to Icon of 2025 Online Culture
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

6. Kirk’s Spotlight Revival: From Campus Activist to Icon of 2025 Online Culture

Once primarily known within American political and student-activist circles, Kirk’s sudden death and the ensuing online response converted him into a global phenomenon, at least digitally. The Wikipedia traffic surge reflects the internet’s role in memorialising and dissecting controversial figures.

7. What It Says About Digital Memory — Instant Fame and Scrutiny Post-Death
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

7. What It Says About Digital Memory — Instant Fame and Scrutiny Post-Death

The phenomenon underlines how quickly digital public memory forms: when a newsworthy death occurs, people worldwide turn to open-access platforms to understand who the person was. Kirk’s top ranking demonstrates how tragedy, controversy and media coverage can combine to drive extraordinary attention online.

Trending Photo

Charlie Kirk’s wikipedia becomes most-read page of 2025
7

Charlie Kirk’s wikipedia becomes most-read page of 2025

From discount on oil to nuclear submarines! 10 things Vladimir Putin has done for India
10

From discount on oil to nuclear submarines! 10 things Vladimir Putin has done for India

'Behind the gold doors': The untold story of Delhi’s ITC Maurya where Russian President will stay
8

'Behind the gold doors': The untold story of Delhi’s ITC Maurya where Russian President will stay

India-Russia Summit: Why Putin landed on Palam Airport instead of Indira Gandhi International?
7

India-Russia Summit: Why Putin landed on Palam Airport instead of Indira Gandhi International?

IMDb's 10 most popular Indian celebrities 2025: Ahaan Pandey, Aamir Khan, Rashmika Mandanna and more
11

IMDb's 10 most popular Indian celebrities 2025: Ahaan Pandey, Aamir Khan, Rashmika Mandanna and more