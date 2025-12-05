Data released alongside the list show that more than 40 per cent of the views on Kirk’s Wikipedia entry came from outside the United States, indicating widespread global curiosity about his life and the circumstances of his death.
The 2025 ranking of most-read English-language pages on Wikipedia shows that Kirk’s page received almost 45 million page views, more than any other article.
Kirk, a conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot dead on 10 September 2025 while speaking at a debate event at a university. His sudden assassination triggered global attention and drove massive traffic to his biography on Wikipedia.
Data released alongside the list show that more than 40 per cent of the views on Kirk’s Wikipedia entry came from outside the United States, indicating widespread global curiosity about his life and the circumstances of his death.
The second-most read page of 2025 was the standard “Deaths in 2025” article, reflecting the public’s broader interest in mortality and notable deaths alongside the spike for Kirk’s page.
Beyond Kirk, the top-20 list included a wide range of topics: a serial killer whose story resurfaced thanks to a popular streaming series, prominent political figures, new movies, and television shows, showing how public interest in 2025 was spread across politics, crime, pop culture and entertainment.
Once primarily known within American political and student-activist circles, Kirk’s sudden death and the ensuing online response converted him into a global phenomenon, at least digitally. The Wikipedia traffic surge reflects the internet’s role in memorialising and dissecting controversial figures.
The phenomenon underlines how quickly digital public memory forms: when a newsworthy death occurs, people worldwide turn to open-access platforms to understand who the person was. Kirk’s top ranking demonstrates how tragedy, controversy and media coverage can combine to drive extraordinary attention online.