/Charlie Kirk's shooter ARRESTED, reveals Trump! Here's how FBI got him...

The suspect’s capture follows a nationwide manhunt aided by tips from multiple sources, including a minister, the US Marshals Service, and the suspect’s father.
Charlie Kirk was participating in a debate with students around 12:20 p.m. under a tent during his “American Comeback Tour” event. Witnesses reported hearing a gunshot and seeing Kirk struck in the neck before slumping in his chair. Despite immediate medical attention, Kirk was pronounced dead at a hospital. Video footage from the event shows the moment of the attack and the chaos that followed, with the crowd fleeing in panic.
Authorities confirmed that the bullet was fired from approximately 200 yards away, likely from a rooftop atop the Losee Center building, on the opposite side of the plaza. Surveillance and witness accounts suggest the shooter was dressed in dark clothing, giving them a tactical vantage point to execute the attack and flee undetected initially.
President Donald Trump confirmed on Fox & Friends that a suspect had been arrested and that investigators identified the individual with significant help from multiple sources. Trump added that “someone who knew him turned him in,” and emphasized that he hopes the suspect receives the death penalty if found guilty. The suspect reportedly drove into the police headquarters after authorities located him.
Investigators recovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle along the suspected escape route. The FBI also found additional forensic evidence at the scene, including a palm print, footprint, and forearm imprint, which helped corroborate the shooter’s movements. Surveillance cameras from nearby homes provided crucial information, capturing images of a dark-clad figure running through backyards after the shooting.
The FBI released multiple images of the person of interest to the public. Salt Lake City Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls confirmed that investigators meticulously collected evidence, including surveillance cameras from homes adjacent to the campus. The images and evidence helped law enforcement confirm the identity of the suspect and track their route during the escape.
The shooting sparked nationwide attention and vigils across the United States. Security at political and campus events has since been heightened as authorities review protocols to prevent similar attacks. Supporters and students mourned Kirk, emphasizing the need for healing and the importance of safety measures for public figures.
The arrested suspect is currently in custody, and the FBI, along with local law enforcement, continues to gather evidence and prepare charges. Officials are analyzing ballistic reports, witness statements, and surveillance footage to ensure a solid case. The investigation remains high-priority given the public and political profile of Charlie Kirk.