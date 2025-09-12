LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Charlie Kirk's shooter ARRESTED, reveals Trump! Here's how FBI got him...

Charlie Kirk's shooter ARRESTED, reveals Trump! Here's how FBI got him...

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 12, 2025, 18:45 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 18:45 IST

The suspect’s capture follows a nationwide manhunt aided by tips from multiple sources, including a minister, the US Marshals Service, and the suspect’s father.

The Shooting Incident
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

The Shooting Incident

Charlie Kirk was participating in a debate with students around 12:20 p.m. under a tent during his “American Comeback Tour” event. Witnesses reported hearing a gunshot and seeing Kirk struck in the neck before slumping in his chair. Despite immediate medical attention, Kirk was pronounced dead at a hospital. Video footage from the event shows the moment of the attack and the chaos that followed, with the crowd fleeing in panic.

Location and Shooter’s Position
2 / 7

Location and Shooter’s Position

Authorities confirmed that the bullet was fired from approximately 200 yards away, likely from a rooftop atop the Losee Center building, on the opposite side of the plaza. Surveillance and witness accounts suggest the shooter was dressed in dark clothing, giving them a tactical vantage point to execute the attack and flee undetected initially.

Arrest of Suspect
3 / 7

Arrest of Suspect

President Donald Trump confirmed on Fox & Friends that a suspect had been arrested and that investigators identified the individual with significant help from multiple sources. Trump added that “someone who knew him turned him in,” and emphasized that he hopes the suspect receives the death penalty if found guilty. The suspect reportedly drove into the police headquarters after authorities located him.

Weapon and Evidence
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Weapon and Evidence

Investigators recovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle along the suspected escape route. The FBI also found additional forensic evidence at the scene, including a palm print, footprint, and forearm imprint, which helped corroborate the shooter’s movements. Surveillance cameras from nearby homes provided crucial information, capturing images of a dark-clad figure running through backyards after the shooting.

FBI Investigation
5 / 7
(Photograph: Others)

FBI Investigation

The FBI released multiple images of the person of interest to the public. Salt Lake City Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls confirmed that investigators meticulously collected evidence, including surveillance cameras from homes adjacent to the campus. The images and evidence helped law enforcement confirm the identity of the suspect and track their route during the escape.

Public Reaction and Security
6 / 7

Public Reaction and Security

The shooting sparked nationwide attention and vigils across the United States. Security at political and campus events has since been heightened as authorities review protocols to prevent similar attacks. Supporters and students mourned Kirk, emphasizing the need for healing and the importance of safety measures for public figures.

Next Steps in the Case
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Next Steps in the Case

The arrested suspect is currently in custody, and the FBI, along with local law enforcement, continues to gather evidence and prepare charges. Officials are analyzing ballistic reports, witness statements, and surveillance footage to ensure a solid case. The investigation remains high-priority given the public and political profile of Charlie Kirk.

Trending Photo

Scientists say there is a 90% chance of witnessing a black hole explosion in next 10 years
7

Scientists say there is a 90% chance of witnessing a black hole explosion in next 10 years

Tyler Robinson: Why did Robinson kill Charlie Kirk? Here's what FBI revealed
5

Tyler Robinson: Why did Robinson kill Charlie Kirk? Here's what FBI revealed

Tyler Robinson: Confessed to father? death penalty? 5 big revelations about Charlie Kirk's shooter
6

Tyler Robinson: Confessed to father? death penalty? 5 big revelations about Charlie Kirk's shooter

Tyler Robinson: Father of Charlie Kirk’s 'shooter' hailed as ‘national hero’ for helping FBI catch his 'demonic son'
5

Tyler Robinson: Father of Charlie Kirk’s 'shooter' hailed as ‘national hero’ for helping FBI catch his 'demonic son'

10 key facts FBI revealed about Tyler Robinson, killer of Charlie Kirk
7

10 key facts FBI revealed about Tyler Robinson, killer of Charlie Kirk