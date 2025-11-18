/Charlie Kirk’s head of security clears the air on 'unusual hand signals' right before he was shot

Charlie Kirk's murder led to a flurry of conspiracy theories, including one where his security team was alleged to have made certain hand gestures right before he was shot. Now the man who was heading the security has spoken on the matter.
Charlie Kirk’s former head of security has spoken up on the "suspicious" hand signals made by bodyguards moments before his assassination at Utah Valley University. Brian Harpole told podcaster Shawn Ryan this week that no deliberate security gestures were made before Kirk was shot. He has dismissed all such reports that emerged in the aftermath of Kirk's killing, the Daily Mail reported. Notably, Harpole was leading Kirk’s security detail at the time he was gunned down on September 10 in front of a crowd of 3,000.
Soon after Kirk was killed, videos of his security team standing behind him flooded the internet. They showed one of them adjusting his cap while holding a phone, while another was seen moving his arms and scanning the crowd. This gave rise to conspiracy theories that his team knew about the shooting before it happened.
However, Harpole has now clarified that his team does not use hand signals in security situations. "If we needed to relay a message, then we'd [say it] on comms... if we notice something, we're not gonna use a hand signal," he said on the podcast. He added that even if hand gestures were the only way they relayed messages, they would never be the usual signs that could be mistaken for everyday movements. "(We'd use signals that) can't be confused with a man scratching his a**," he said.
Harpole says that if anyone on his team was making a signal to other guards, their first instinct would be to look towards Harpole for further instruction, which didn't happen. He says that such things do not make for good communication.
During the podcast, he admitted that he was confused when people started pointing out that Frank Turek, a member of Kirk's security team, "adjusted his hat" right before the shooting. "There were a line of people in the front and other people that did all kinda things, everybody's subject to that," Harpole said.
He also lashed out at those who blamed Kirk's wife, Erika, for his death as part of yet another conspiracy theory. "She's a victim; that's her husband. How people without any proof are saying she's responsible, that's what makes me lose faith," Harpole said, adding that such theories "make it impossible to find the truth."
Kirk was shot in the neck at an outdoor event right after he started a Q&A session. His security team rushed him to the Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem, where he was later pronounced dead. Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested days later for his murder.