/Charlie Kirk’s funeral: When and where it will be held, and who will attend? Check time, location and more

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 14, 2025, 19:00 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 19:00 IST

The funeral of conservative activist Charlie Kirk will be held on September 21 at State Farm Stadium, Arizona. From Donald Trump to JD Vance, top leaders are expected to attend. Here’s everything we know about the service, tributes, and what comes next.

Funeral Date & Venue
Charlie Kirk’s funeral is scheduled for Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.

Announcement by Turning Point USA
Turning Point USA, the organisation Kirk co-founded, confirmed the funeral plans on X, calling it a “celebration of the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk.”

Attendees: Trump Leads the List
Former President Donald Trump will attend the service. In his address, he condemned Kirk’s killing as a “heinous assassination” and ordered flags at half-mast nationwide until Sunday evening.

Vice President JD Vance to Join
Vice President JD Vance, who accompanied Kirk’s casket on September 11, will attend the funeral alongside other high-ranking officials.

Senior Administration Figures
Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other senior US leaders are expected, reflecting Kirk’s influence within conservative politics.

Erika Kirk’s Emotional Tribute
Kirk’s widow, Erika, thanked first responders and vowed to keep his legacy alive. She said: “Charlie loved his children. And he loved me. With all his heart.”

Investigation & Next Steps
Suspect Tyler Robinson, arrested a day after the shooting, awaits formal charges. The FBI continues to investigate his motive, even as the conservative movement prepares to honour Kirk.

