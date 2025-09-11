/Charlie Kirk’s Death, 9/11 attack and more: 7 dark events that made September a cursed month for the United States

September has often been marked by tragedies and unsettling events in US history. Here are seven events that illustrate why September is considered particularly tragic.
On September 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed in coordinated terrorist attacks, including the Twin Towers and the Pentagon, leaving a lasting scar on American history.
On September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk was tragically shot during a campus event in Utah, shocking the nation and marking yet another dark moment in the month’s history.
Historically, September has seen significant financial turmoil, including stock market declines that foreshadowed the Great Depression and contributed to economic instability.
While the shooting itself was in June, the trials, verdicts, and national debates culminated in September, highlighting deep racial and social tensions.
September often marks the height of wildfire seasons in California, causing mass evacuations, property loss, and casualties, straining emergency services.
Though Katrina struck in late August, the aftermath and federal failures extended into September, exposing vulnerabilities in disaster management and response.
The September aftermath of Hurricane Maria saw widespread devastation, prolonged power outages, and public outcry over federal response.