  /Charlie Kirk's Death, 9/11 attack and more: 7 dark events that made September a cursed month for the United States

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 11, 2025, 18:24 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 18:24 IST

September has often been marked by tragedies and unsettling events in US history. Here are seven events that illustrate why September is considered particularly tragic.

9/11 Terrorist Attacks (2001)
1 / 7
(Photograph: canva)

9/11 Terrorist Attacks (2001)

On September 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed in coordinated terrorist attacks, including the Twin Towers and the Pentagon, leaving a lasting scar on American history.

Charlie Kirk’s Death (2025)
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Charlie Kirk’s Death (2025)

On September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk was tragically shot during a campus event in Utah, shocking the nation and marking yet another dark moment in the month’s history.

Stock Market Crashes (1929 & 2008)
3 / 7
(Photograph: Pexels)

Stock Market Crashes (1929 & 2008)

Historically, September has seen significant financial turmoil, including stock market declines that foreshadowed the Great Depression and contributed to economic instability.

Charleston Church Shooting Fallout (2015)
4 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Charleston Church Shooting Fallout (2015)

While the shooting itself was in June, the trials, verdicts, and national debates culminated in September, highlighting deep racial and social tensions.

California Wildfires Peaks (Multiple Years)
5 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

California Wildfires Peaks (Multiple Years)

September often marks the height of wildfire seasons in California, causing mass evacuations, property loss, and casualties, straining emergency services.

Hurricane Katrina Federal Response (2005)
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Hurricane Katrina Federal Response (2005)

Though Katrina struck in late August, the aftermath and federal failures extended into September, exposing vulnerabilities in disaster management and response.

Hurricane Maria Aftermath in Puerto Rico (2017)
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Hurricane Maria Aftermath in Puerto Rico (2017)

The September aftermath of Hurricane Maria saw widespread devastation, prolonged power outages, and public outcry over federal response.

