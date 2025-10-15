/Charlie Kirk assassination: US revokes visas of 6 foreigners who celebrated his death

Some people on social media celebrated Charlie Kirk's assassination, and now action has been taken against six such foreigners. Their visas have been revoked, although their names haven't been revealed. The nationalities of those whose visas were revoked are known.
The Trump administration has revoked the visas of six foreigners who mocked and made insensitive comments about Charlie Kirk's death on social media. The conservative activist was assassinated at Utah Valley University campus on September 10. The State Department revealed the nationalities of the six, stating that they are from Argentina, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, Germany and Paraguay.
Names of those against whom the action was taken have not been revealed. While some of the comments mentioned that Kirk deserved to be killed, others made fun of his death.
"The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans," the State Department wrote on X. "The State Department continues to identify visa holders who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk." It is unknown whether all these people are currently in the US or if they just held visas. The types of visas they had have also not been revealed.
A state department official had been on the trail of such people since the day after Charlie Kirk was killed. He vowed to take "appropriate action" against any visa-holders who praise or make fun of Kirk's death. He had asked Americans to send tips on any such posts they come across on social media.
Several days later, Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed the media that "visa revocations are underway" for such people. The administration initiated a wider crackdown on comments that mock or celebrate Kirk's death. The visa revocations are part of this initiative.
Within the current government, the Pentagon and the Secret Service have removed service members or agents who wrote negative social media posts and celebrated Kirk's death. Vice President JD Vance has asked others to report such individuals to their employers.
A 22-year-old Utah man named Tyler Robinson was arrested following a manhunt. Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder. Robinson has not yet entered a plea, but prosecutors confirmed he could face the death penalty under Utah law.
The Trump administration has also been deporting international students who have been participating in campus protests against Israel's war in the Gaza Strip. They are being accused of antisemitic rhetoric.