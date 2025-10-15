LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Charlie Kirk assassination: US revokes visas of 6 foreigners who celebrated his death

Charlie Kirk assassination: US revokes visas of 6 foreigners who celebrated his death

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Oct 15, 2025, 09:26 IST | Updated: Oct 15, 2025, 09:29 IST

Some people on social media celebrated Charlie Kirk's assassination, and now action has been taken against six such foreigners. Their visas have been revoked, although their names haven't been revealed. The nationalities of those whose visas were revoked are known. 

Visas of six foreigners revoked for mocking Charlie Kirk's death
1 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Visas of six foreigners revoked for mocking Charlie Kirk's death

The Trump administration has revoked the visas of six foreigners who mocked and made insensitive comments about Charlie Kirk's death on social media. The conservative activist was assassinated at Utah Valley University campus on September 10. The State Department revealed the nationalities of the six, stating that they are from Argentina, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, Germany and Paraguay.

Names of people whose visas were revoked haven't been revealed
2 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Names of people whose visas were revoked haven't been revealed

Names of those against whom the action was taken have not been revealed. While some of the comments mentioned that Kirk deserved to be killed, others made fun of his death.

Trump administration is working to identify more people who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk
3 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Trump administration is working to identify more people who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk

"The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans," the State Department wrote on X. "The State Department continues to identify visa holders who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk." It is unknown whether all these people are currently in the US or if they just held visas. The types of visas they had have also not been revealed.

State department started cracking the whip soon after social media was flooded with posts on Charlie Kirk's death
4 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

State department started cracking the whip soon after social media was flooded with posts on Charlie Kirk's death

A state department official had been on the trail of such people since the day after Charlie Kirk was killed. He vowed to take "appropriate action" against any visa-holders who praise or make fun of Kirk's death. He had asked Americans to send tips on any such posts they come across on social media.

Wider crackdown against people celebrating Kirk's death
5 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Wider crackdown against people celebrating Kirk's death

Several days later, Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed the media that "visa revocations are underway" for such people. The administration initiated a wider crackdown on comments that mock or celebrate Kirk's death. The visa revocations are part of this initiative.

JD Vance has asked Americans to report people who made insensitive comments about Charlie Kirk's assassination
6 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

JD Vance has asked Americans to report people who made insensitive comments about Charlie Kirk's assassination

Within the current government, the Pentagon and the Secret Service have removed service members or agents who wrote negative social media posts and celebrated Kirk's death. Vice President JD Vance has asked others to report such individuals to their employers.

Tyler Robinson arrested in Charlie Kirk's killing
7 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Tyler Robinson arrested in Charlie Kirk's killing

A 22-year-old Utah man named Tyler Robinson was arrested following a manhunt. Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder. Robinson has not yet entered a plea, but prosecutors confirmed he could face the death penalty under Utah law.

Trump administration visa revocations
8 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Trump administration visa revocations

The Trump administration has also been deporting international students who have been participating in campus protests against Israel's war in the Gaza Strip. They are being accused of antisemitic rhetoric.

Trending Photo

3I/ATLAS looming observations - Three Jupiter probes gearing up to spot interstellar comet
8

3I/ATLAS looming observations - Three Jupiter probes gearing up to spot interstellar comet

Top 10 countries with the most expensive real estate markets in 2025
10

Top 10 countries with the most expensive real estate markets in 2025

Top 10 countries with the most billionaires in 2025
10

Top 10 countries with the most billionaires in 2025

‘Asia to Africa’: Top 10 countries with the lowest cost of living in 2025
10

‘Asia to Africa’: Top 10 countries with the lowest cost of living in 2025

From Muttiah Muralitharan to Ravichandran Ashwin, 5 bowlers fastest to 400 Test wickets
5

From Muttiah Muralitharan to Ravichandran Ashwin, 5 bowlers fastest to 400 Test wickets