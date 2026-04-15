/Charlie Chaplin's 137th birth anniversary: A look at his life, iconic films and lesser–known facts

It’s Charlie Chaplin’s 137th birth anniversary. Beyond earning fame as a silent comedian and making the world laugh with his talent and charisma for decades, there’s much more to know about the iconic personality. Take a look.
It's Charlie Chaplin's 137th birth anniversary. The artist who established himself as the king of silent comedy gave the world unlimited laughs and powerful messages without saying a word. As a writer, director, producer, editor, and composer, Chaplin had delivered some classic films and received immense popularity along the way. Let's take a look at his life, movies, and some interesting facts that remain untold.
Charles Spencer Chaplin, popularly known as Charlie Chaplin, was born on April 16, 1889, in London. His life takes a turn after his father's early death and his mother's frequent illness, which throws him into finding his own footing. After facing poverty, he started performing at the age of 9 and made his mark in his first-ever film titled Making a Living, in which he played the role of a con artist.
Since his first film, Chaplin never took a break and consistently delivered remarkable roles in his notable projects and became a renowned actor in subsequent years.
Charlie Chaplin’s rise to fame was solidified by his performance in Kid Auto Races at Venice. His remarkable looks and heartwarming performance helped him to achieve global stardom and led to more iconic films such as The Tramp, City Lights, and Modern Times.
Did you know Charlie Chaplin was married four times and had eleven children? Mildred Harris was the first wife of Chaplin. Reportedly, they got married after Mildred believed that she was pregnant, which was later discovered to be false news. But she did give birth to Charlie's first child, who only survived three days.
Lita Grey was his second wife, with whom Charlie had two children, Charles Jr. and Sydney Earl. Their marriage also faced issues and did not last.
Charlie's third wife was Paulette Goddard. She appeared alongside Chaplin in Modern Times and The Great Dictator. Their marriage lasted from 1936 to 1942.
Oona O’Neill was Charlie Chaplin’s fourth and final wife and was widely regarded as his soulmate. However, their relationship soon became a scandal, damaging Chaplin’s reputation for marrying a young woman.
The legendary and iconic silent comedian Charlie Chaplin was honoured with an honorary Oscar along with a 12-minute standing ovation at the 44th Academy Awards in 1972, marking the longest applause in Oscar history. Chaplin passed away at the age of 88 in 1977.
Are you aware that the most respectable and iconic figure of Hollywood was once forced into exile from the USA? In 1952, Charlie Chaplin was accused of having alleged communist ties during the Red Scare. More scandals and moral charges came from his marriage as he married young women, including Oona O'Neil.
Allegedly, there were also talks about two of the iconic figures, Chaplin and Mahatma Gandhi, meeting in 1931. The two unite together in Canning Town, London. The meeting was widely publicised and largely historic.