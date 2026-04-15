/Charlie Chaplin's 137th birth anniversary: A look at his life, iconic films and lesser–known facts

Did you know Charlie Chaplin was married four times and had eleven children? Mildred Harris was the first wife of Chaplin. Reportedly, they got married after Mildred believed that she was pregnant, which was later discovered to be false news. But she did give birth to Charlie's first child, who only survived three days.

Lita Grey was his second wife, with whom Charlie had two children, Charles Jr. and Sydney Earl. Their marriage also faced issues and did not last.

Charlie's third wife was Paulette Goddard. She appeared alongside Chaplin in Modern Times and The Great Dictator. Their marriage lasted from 1936 to 1942.

Oona O’Neill was Charlie Chaplin’s fourth and final wife and was widely regarded as his soulmate. However, their relationship soon became a scandal, damaging Chaplin’s reputation for marrying a young woman.