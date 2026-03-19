/Champions League | Who's in and who's out? - Check all teams in quarter-finals and last 8 match-ups

The QFs will be also be played in two legs in home and away format with first leg set to be played on April 7-8. The second leg will be played a week after on April 14-15. The eight teams are: PSG, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sporting, and Arsenal.
The Champions League 2026 R16 is done and eight teams remain in the tournament. These eight teams are:
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)
Liverpool
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Sporting
Arsenal
The QFs will be also be played in two legs in home and away format with first leg set to be played on April 7-8. The second leg will be played a week after on April 14-15.
Here's how the teams qualifed for the Champions League quarter-finals
Barcelona only managed to draw 1-1 against Newcastle in away fixture - the first leg of Champions League R16. In the second leg, the Spanish giants blew away the Premier League side 7-2 at home in Camp Nou.
Barcelona eventually advanced to Champions League QFs on 8-3 aggregate score.
Liverpool had a daunting task in second leg of Champions Leaugue R16 match after losing 0-1 ot Turkish club Galatasary in the first leg. The English Premier League side did more than well and beat Galatasaray 4-0 in the second leg.
Liverpool eventually advanced to Champions League QF on 4-1 aggregate score.
Real Madrid were always more than a handful for Manchester City. The 18-time European champs first beat Man City 3-0 in the first leg of Champions League R16 before winning the second leg 2-1.
Real Madrid, a true contender of the European supremacy, advanced to Champions League quarter-finals on 5-1 aggregate score.
Arsenal is only the second English Premier League side in the last 8 of Champions League. The Gunners drew Leverkusen 1-1 in the first leg of Champions League R16 before beating them 2-0 in the second leg.
Arsenal advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals on 3-1 aggregate score.
The French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain were too much to handle for Chelsea. PSG, the defending champions, beat Chelsea 5-2 in first leg of Champions League R16 before winning the second leg 3-0.
PSG advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals on 8-2 aggregate score.
Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt's dream run in Champions League came crashing down in Round of 16 against Sporting Portugal.
Bodo/Glimt had won the first leg of Champions League R16 3-0 but Sporting made a stunning comeback in the second leg, winning 5-0.
Sporting advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals on 5-3 aggregate score.
The Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, annihilated Atalanta in the Champions League R16. The German side won the first leg of Champions League R16 6-1 before winning the second leg 4-1.
Bayern Munich advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals on 10-2 aggregate score.
Tottenham Hotspur are struggling everwhere, from Premier League to Champions League.
The English club tried its best nonetheless, beating Atletico Madrid 3-2 in second leg of Champions League R16. It was, however, Spurs' 2-5 loss vs Atletico in the first leg which came back to bite them.
Atletico advanced to the Champions League quarter-final on 7-5 aggregate score.
In the last 8, teams will face off in two legs in home and away format with first leg set to be played on April 7-8. The second leg will be played a week after on April 14-15. Below are the Champions League QF match-ups:
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Liverpool vs PSG
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Sporting vs Arsenal