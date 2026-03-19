/Champions League | Who's in and who's out? - Check all teams in quarter-finals and last 8 match-ups

The Champions League 2026 R16 is done and eight teams remain in the tournament. These eight teams are:

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

Liverpool

Real Madrid

Bayern Munich

Barcelona

Atletico Madrid

Sporting

Arsenal

The QFs will be also be played in two legs in home and away format with first leg set to be played on April 7-8. The second leg will be played a week after on April 14-15.

Here's how the teams qualifed for the Champions League quarter-finals