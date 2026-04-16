The four teams remaining in the tournament are - defending champions PSG, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, and Arsenal. The semi-final, Atletico vs Arsenal & PSG vs Bayern Munich, will be played in two-leg home-away format with first leg on April 28-29 and second leg on May 6-7.
Only four teams remain in contention of Champions League after quarter-finals.
The four teams remaining in the tournament are - defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, and Arsenal.
PSG beat Liverpool 4-0 on aggregate score. PSG won both the legs 2-0, at home and away.
Ousmane Dembele scored both goals in the second leg, sinking Liverpool and putting them out of the tournament.
Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid 6-4 on the aggregate score. Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid 4-3 in the second leg after beating them 2-1 in first leg.
It didn't help that Real Madrid suffered got two red cards as they tried to mount a comeback.
Arsenal held onto their 1-0 lead from the first leg despite playing 0-0 draw against Sporting in the second leg.
Arsenal, who are also the Premier League toppers, are playing at their best but still managed to enter top 4.
Atletico Madrid best Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate score despite losing 1-2 in the second leg.
Barcelona suffered two red cards in both legs, adding to their insult.
Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal will play against each other in the semi-final.
The semis are also played in the two-leg home-away format with the first leg being played on April 28-29.
PSG vs Bayern Munich play in the other semi-final to determine one of the finalist.
PSG vs Bayern Munich will also be played in two legs in home-away format with 28-29 April in first leg, and second leg on 5-6 May.