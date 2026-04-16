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Champions League | Only 4 teams remain - Meet semi-finalists, match details, dates and more

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Apr 16, 2026, 12:00 IST | Updated: Apr 16, 2026, 12:07 IST

The four teams remaining in the tournament are - defending champions PSG, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, and Arsenal. The semi-final, Atletico vs Arsenal & PSG vs Bayern Munich, will be played in two-leg home-away format with first leg on April 28-29 and second leg on May 6-7.

Champions League - 4 teams remain in contention
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(Photograph: X/Champions League)

Champions League - 4 teams remain in contention

Only four teams remain in contention of Champions League after quarter-finals.

The four teams remaining in the tournament are - defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, and Arsenal.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)
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(Photograph: X/PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

PSG beat Liverpool 4-0 on aggregate score. PSG won both the legs 2-0, at home and away.

Ousmane Dembele scored both goals in the second leg, sinking Liverpool and putting them out of the tournament.

Bayern Munich
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(Photograph: X/Bayern Munich)

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid 6-4 on the aggregate score. Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid 4-3 in the second leg after beating them 2-1 in first leg.

It didn't help that Real Madrid suffered got two red cards as they tried to mount a comeback.

Arsenal
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(Photograph: X/Arsenal)

Arsenal

Arsenal held onto their 1-0 lead from the first leg despite playing 0-0 draw against Sporting in the second leg.

Arsenal, who are also the Premier League toppers, are playing at their best but still managed to enter top 4.

Atletico Madrid
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(Photograph: X/Atletico Madrid)

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid best Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate score despite losing 1-2 in the second leg.

Barcelona suffered two red cards in both legs, adding to their insult.

Atletico vs Arsenal
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(Photograph: X/Champions League)

Atletico vs Arsenal

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal will play against each other in the semi-final.

The semis are also played in the two-leg home-away format with the first leg being played on April 28-29.

PSG vs Bayern Munich
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(Photograph: X/Champions League)

PSG vs Bayern Munich

PSG vs Bayern Munich play in the other semi-final to determine one of the finalist.

PSG vs Bayern Munich will also be played in two legs in home-away format with 28-29 April in first leg, and second leg on 5-6 May.

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