CHAMPIONS! Australia win T20 World Cup 2021 title: A look at their tremendous campaign

Super 12 | Australia vs West Indies

November 6: David Warner smashed an unbeaten 89 as they defeated West Indies by eight wickets. Chasing 158 for victory, Australia rode on a 124-run second-wicket stand between Warner and Mitchell Marsh (53).

In the bowling department, Josh Hazlewood took four wickets to keep West Indies down to 157 for seven despite skipper Kieron Pollard's 44.

(Photograph:AFP)