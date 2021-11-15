CHAMPIONS! Australia win T20 World Cup 2021 title: A look at their tremendous campaign

October 23: Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade's unbeaten stand helped Australia to register a five-wicket win over South Africa. Chasing 119 for victory, Stoinis (24) and Wade (15) steered them home with two balls to spare.
(Photograph:AFP)
Super 12 | Australia vs Sri Lanka
October 28: David Warner hit 65 as Australia hammered Sri Lanka by seven wickets. Chasing 155 for victory, Warner and skipper Aaron Finch (37) helped the side to achieve their target in 17 overs.
(Photograph:AFP)
Super 12 | Australia vs England
October 30: Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 71 as England hammered Australia by eight wickets. England bowled out Australia for 125. Buttler and Jason Roy, who made 22, put on 66 runs for the opening wicket as they handed Australia their first loss of the tournament.
(Photograph:AFP)
Super 12 | Australia vs Bangladesh
November 4: Spinner Adam Zampa returned figures of 5-19 and skipper Aaron Finch hit 40 as Australia hammered Bangladesh by eight wickets. Zampa's maiden five-wicket haul helped skittle out Bangladesh for 73.
(Photograph:AFP)
Super 12 | Australia vs West Indies
November 6: David Warner smashed an unbeaten 89 as they defeated West Indies by eight wickets. Chasing 158 for victory, Australia rode on a 124-run second-wicket stand between Warner and Mitchell Marsh (53).
In the bowling department, Josh Hazlewood took four wickets to keep West Indies down to 157 for seven despite skipper Kieron Pollard's 44.
(Photograph:AFP)
Semi-final | Australia vs Pakistan
November 11: Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade stood unbeaten as Australia beat Pakistan by five wickets in the second Twenty20 World Cup semi-final.
Chasing 177 for victory, Australia were in trouble at 96-5 when Stoinis (40) and Wade, who hit three successive sixes in his 41, put on 81 to finish off the match with one over to spare in Dubai.
(Photograph:AFP)
Final | Australia vs New Zealand
November 14: Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets to clinch their maiden Twenty20 World Cup title. Chasing 173 for victory, Australia banked on David Warner (53) and Mitchell Marsh (77) to achieve their target with seven balls to spare.