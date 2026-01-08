LOGIN
  CES 2026: 8 strangest consumer tech products revealed

CES 2026: 8 strangest consumer tech products revealed

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jan 08, 2026, 13:36 IST | Updated: Jan 08, 2026, 13:36 IST

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas has once again proven to be a hub for the eccentric. Alongside major TV and laptop launches, this year’s event showcased a collection of bizarre innovations.

Music you can taste: Lollipop Star
Music you can taste: Lollipop Star

This device looks like a standard sweet treat but plays songs directly through your teeth. Priced at $8.99 (approx Rs 750), the sugar-free lollipop vibrates against your mouth to transmit audio to your inner ear, letting you listen while you snack.

Instant colour changes iPolish digital
Instant colour changes iPolish digital

iPolish revealed the world's first digital manicure system, featuring micro-displays embedded in press-on nails. Users can instantly switch between 400 different shades using a smartphone app, with the starter kit costing $95.

Vibrating kitchen blades C-200 UltraSonic Chef's Knife
Vibrating kitchen blades C-200 UltraSonic Chef's Knife

This kitchen tool vibrates 30,000 times per second to slice through tough foods like squash or tomatoes effortlessly. The $399 knife uses ultrasonic frequencies to prevent food from sticking to the blade, making chopping smoother for home cooks.

Talking AI portraits Vinabot brings photos to life
Talking AI portraits Vinabot brings photos to life

Inspired by Harry Potter, the Vinabot digital frame turns static photographs into moving, talking avatars. You can upload a photo and a script to create an AI companion that answers questions and holds real-time conversations.

Wearable solar charging EcoFlow Power Hat
Wearable solar charging EcoFlow Power Hat

This wide-brimmed hat features integrated solar cells capable of charging your smartphone while you walk outside. It delivers about 12 watts of power, ensuring your devices stay topped up as long as you stay in the sun.

Lepro Ami holographic companion
Lepro Ami holographic companion

Lepro Ami is an 8-inch OLED display housing a 3D holographic female avatar designed to be a "soulmate." It uses facial tracking cameras to maintain eye contact with the user, aiming to build an emotional connection through constant interaction.

AI-powered haircuts Glyde smart hair clipper
AI-powered haircuts Glyde smart hair clipper

The Glyde clipper uses internal sensors to automatically adjust the blade angle and speed based on the contours of your head. It pairs with a mobile app that offers visual guidance, promising salon-quality fades at home without the usual mistakes.

