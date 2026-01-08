/ CES 2026: 8 strangest consumer tech products revealed

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas has once again proven to be a hub for the eccentric. Alongside major TV and laptop launches, this year’s event showcased a collection of bizarre innovations.
This device looks like a standard sweet treat but plays songs directly through your teeth. Priced at $8.99 (approx Rs 750), the sugar-free lollipop vibrates against your mouth to transmit audio to your inner ear, letting you listen while you snack.
iPolish revealed the world's first digital manicure system, featuring micro-displays embedded in press-on nails. Users can instantly switch between 400 different shades using a smartphone app, with the starter kit costing $95.
This kitchen tool vibrates 30,000 times per second to slice through tough foods like squash or tomatoes effortlessly. The $399 knife uses ultrasonic frequencies to prevent food from sticking to the blade, making chopping smoother for home cooks.
Inspired by Harry Potter, the Vinabot digital frame turns static photographs into moving, talking avatars. You can upload a photo and a script to create an AI companion that answers questions and holds real-time conversations.
This wide-brimmed hat features integrated solar cells capable of charging your smartphone while you walk outside. It delivers about 12 watts of power, ensuring your devices stay topped up as long as you stay in the sun.
Lepro Ami is an 8-inch OLED display housing a 3D holographic female avatar designed to be a "soulmate." It uses facial tracking cameras to maintain eye contact with the user, aiming to build an emotional connection through constant interaction.
The Glyde clipper uses internal sensors to automatically adjust the blade angle and speed based on the contours of your head. It pairs with a mobile app that offers visual guidance, promising salon-quality fades at home without the usual mistakes.