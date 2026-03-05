/CENTCOM shares dramatic USS Gerald R. Ford strike visuals amid Iran war – PICS

Published: Mar 05, 2026, 10:17 IST | Updated: Mar 05, 2026, 10:20 IST
US CENTCOM shared dramatic visuals of fighter jets launching from the USS Gerald R. Ford in the Mediterranean, as the carrier strike group supports Operation Epic Fury and intensifies US military pressure on Iran from the sea.
CENTCOM shares visuals
As the American forces continue Operation Epic Fury against Iran, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) has shared visuals from the military operations. The images shared by the US show fighter jets taking off from Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier being used by the US military to strike targets in Iran.
‘Squeezing Iran from sea’
“The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group continues around-the-clock operations in support of Operation Epic Fury from the Mediterranean Sea. With another Carrier Strike Group in the Middle East, U.S. forces are squeezing Iran from the sea,” CENTCOM posted on X.
US, Israel, Iran trade fire
In recent days, the US forces and Israeli forces have conducted several waves of attacks against Iran. While Tehran has retaliated, targeting Israel and US bases in the region, escalating the conflict.
Operation Epic Fury
This comes after the US and Israeli military launched strikes on Iran on Saturday (Feb 28), killing Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and several other top Iranian officials. The operation was named ‘Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Lion’s Roar’ by Israel.
Iran targets US bases in region
The attacks came amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran and ongoing talks over Iran’s nuclear program. In retaliation, Iran launched attacks on Israel and US military bases in the region, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan.
Iran vows revenge
Khamenei’s death was confirmed on March 1, with Iran vowing strong revenge over the killing of its supreme leader and warning that US bases in the region would be treated as American territory. Gulf states have cautioned against further escalation, even as Washington and Tel Aviv signal that operations could continue for weeks.
World reacts
As the conflict escalates, Iran-aligned groups have joined the fight. International leaders have called for de-escalation as some condemned the US-led action, while most NATO allies voiced support for Washington.
Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.