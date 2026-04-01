/Census 2027 starts: Why counting over 1.4 billion Indians matters for policy and representation

India has begun Census 2027, the world’s largest population enumeration exercise. Originally scheduled for 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exercise will cover a population now estimated at over 1.4 billion, up from 1.21 billion in 2011, reinforcing India’s position as the most populous nation. The self-enumeration process has already commenced in several states, including Sikkim and Odisha. The exercise, which is India’s 16th Census and the eighth since Independence, formally began on April 1 with the House Listing and Housing Census phase. This phase will be conducted across states and Union Territories in a staggered manner.

