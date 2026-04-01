/Census 2027: How to do self-enumeration, key steps and deadline you must not miss

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Mritunjay Kumar Narayan said on Monday that the census, India’s 16th since inception and eighth after Independence, will be the world’s largest enumeration exercise.
India is set to undertaked the first phase of Census 2027, marking the beginning of the world’s largest population enumeration exercise. For the first time, the census is being conducted digitally, with an option for citizens to complete self-enumeration online before field visits. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Registrar General and Census Commissioner, Mritunjay Kumar Narayan had said on Monday that the census, India’s 16th since inception and eighth after Independenc, will be the world’s largest enumeration exercise, involving over 3 million enumerators, supervisors and officials across the country.
Self-enumeration allows residents to submit their household details directly through an online portal instead of waiting for an enumerator. Officials have said this provides flexibility and improves accuracy, as individuals can “fill the information at one’s own convenience before the enumerator’s visit.”
The self-enumeration window is open from April 1 to April 15. This period precedes the house-to-house data collection, making it crucial for those who prefer to complete the process digitally within the given timeline. House Listing and Housing Census will take place from April 16 to May 15 2026 to be conducted in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board, Goa, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Odisha, and Sikkim.
The process is straightforward and fully online:
Access the official self-enumeration portal → Log in using your mobile number → Identify your location on the map → Fill in household and personal details → Submit the form → Receive a unique Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID).
After submission, a unique Self-Enumeration ID is generated. This ID acts as proof of submission and must be shared with the enumerator during their visit. It ensures that the data entered online is verified and included in the final census records.
The self-enumeration system is integrated with a mobile app and online portal available in 16 languages, including Hindi and English. It uses mapping tools to accurately capture household locations and streamline data collection.
Despite the digital option, enumerators will still visit households to verify submitted data. Authorities have clarified that “self-enumeration is an additional facility”, ensuring that no household is missed in the process.
Officials have assured that “necessary measures for data security have been taken”. Citizens are encouraged to provide accurate and complete information, as the data collected will play a key role in shaping policy, welfare schemes and governance decisions.
Census 2027 is the 16th census and the eighth since Independence, with over 3 million personnel expected to be deployed. The government has approved an outlay of Rs. 11,718 crore for the exercise. Officials have assured that “necessary measures for data security have been taken”, urging citizens to provide accurate information.