/Census 2027: How to do self-enumeration, key steps and deadline you must not miss

India is set to undertaked the first phase of Census 2027, marking the beginning of the world’s largest population enumeration exercise. For the first time, the census is being conducted digitally, with an option for citizens to complete self-enumeration online before field visits. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Registrar General and Census Commissioner, Mritunjay Kumar Narayan had said on Monday that the census, India’s 16th since inception and eighth after Independenc, will be the world’s largest enumeration exercise, involving over 3 million enumerators, supervisors and officials across the country.