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Census 2027: How to do self-enumeration, key steps and deadline you must not miss

Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Apr 01, 2026, 17:35 IST | Updated: Apr 01, 2026, 17:35 IST

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Mritunjay Kumar Narayan said on Monday that the census, India’s 16th since inception and eighth after Independence, will be the world’s largest enumeration exercise.

India begins digital census with self-enumeration option
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(Photograph: AFP)

India begins digital census with self-enumeration option

India is set to undertaked the first phase of Census 2027, marking the beginning of the world’s largest population enumeration exercise. For the first time, the census is being conducted digitally, with an option for citizens to complete self-enumeration online before field visits. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Registrar General and Census Commissioner, Mritunjay Kumar Narayan had said on Monday that the census, India’s 16th since inception and eighth after Independenc, will be the world’s largest enumeration exercise, involving over 3 million enumerators, supervisors and officials across the country.

What is self-enumeration and why it matters
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(Photograph: AFP)

What is self-enumeration and why it matters

Self-enumeration allows residents to submit their household details directly through an online portal instead of waiting for an enumerator. Officials have said this provides flexibility and improves accuracy, as individuals can “fill the information at one’s own convenience before the enumerator’s visit.”

Key dates you must not miss
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(Photograph: PIB)

Key dates you must not miss

The self-enumeration window is open from April 1 to April 15. This period precedes the house-to-house data collection, making it crucial for those who prefer to complete the process digitally within the given timeline. House Listing and Housing Census will take place from April 16 to May 15 2026 to be conducted in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board, Goa, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Odisha, and Sikkim.

Step-by-step: How to complete the process
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(Photograph: AFP)

Step-by-step: How to complete the process

The process is straightforward and fully online:
Access the official self-enumeration portal → Log in using your mobile number → Identify your location on the map → Fill in household and personal details → Submit the form → Receive a unique Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID).

What the SE ID means
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(Photograph: AFP)

What the SE ID means

After submission, a unique Self-Enumeration ID is generated. This ID acts as proof of submission and must be shared with the enumerator during their visit. It ensures that the data entered online is verified and included in the final census records.

Digital platform and language support
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(Photograph: AFP)

Digital platform and language support

The self-enumeration system is integrated with a mobile app and online portal available in 16 languages, including Hindi and English. It uses mapping tools to accurately capture household locations and streamline data collection.

Verification and role of enumerators
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(Photograph: AFP)

Verification and role of enumerators

Despite the digital option, enumerators will still visit households to verify submitted data. Authorities have clarified that “self-enumeration is an additional facility”, ensuring that no household is missed in the process.

Data security and user responsibility
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(Photograph: AFP)

Data security and user responsibility

Officials have assured that “necessary measures for data security have been taken”. Citizens are encouraged to provide accurate and complete information, as the data collected will play a key role in shaping policy, welfare schemes and governance decisions.

Scale, cost and data security measures
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(Photograph: AFP)

Scale, cost and data security measures

Census 2027 is the 16th census and the eighth since Independence, with over 3 million personnel expected to be deployed. The government has approved an outlay of Rs. 11,718 crore for the exercise. Officials have assured that “necessary measures for data security have been taken”, urging citizens to provide accurate information.

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