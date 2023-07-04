Celebrity spotting on day 1 of Paris Haute Couture Week Fall/Winter 2023
Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, one of the most awaited fashion events in the world, is here. The most prestigious brands in the business, like Thom Browne, Chanel, Fendi, and Dior, among many others, presented magnificent creations over this week. What makes fashion week even more enjoyable? The sightings of A-list celebrities. Here are some of the stars spotted.
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman wore a strapless floral dress from the French creation company at the Dior Couture show.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Alexandra Daddario
Alexandra Daddario looked chic in a neutral twin-set.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Cardi B
Cardi B made a grand appearance in an intricate Schiaparelli creation.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu added easily recognised Schiaparelli statement pieces to her flowing dress as accessories.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Irina Shayk
During Paris Couture Fashion Week, Irina Shayk attended the Alaïa show and looked effortlessly stylish.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Amber Valletta
Amber Valletta, wearing a hooded dress and strappy heels, led the fashionable crowd at the Alaïa show
(Photograph:Instagram)
Rosamund Pike
Rosamund Pike was elegant in black velvet at Dior.