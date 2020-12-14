Celebrity weddings of 2020 that didn't let the pandemic dull their shine

The year 2020 was not an auspicious year at all, but many celebrities did not let the pandemic to take away their special day from their lives. Celebrity weddings of 2020 that shined bright amid gloom:
South cinema's popular actress Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with her fiance, entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30. The couple married in an intimate ceremony, in the presence of their family and close friends. The wedding was held at a Mumbai hotel.
Rana Daggupati and Miheeka Bajaj
Telugu star Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on 8 August, the wedding took place at the Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. In May, Rana surprised his fans by posting pictures from their engagement ceremony. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of the happy couple. "And it's official", Rana captioned the image.
Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV
Telugu actress, producer Niharika Konidela and businessman Chaitanya JV got married in a lavish ceremony at Udaipur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 9, 2020. The regal wedding was a star-studded affair. The wedding was attended by south star including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Megastar Chiranjeevi.
Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi
'Mirzapur' S2 star Priyanshu Painyuli married longtime girlfriend, actress and dancer Vandana Joshi in a private ceremony in Dehradun. The couple got engaged last year and had to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic.
Nikhil Gowda and Revathi
Grandson of Former PM HD Deve Gowda and actor Nikhil Gowda marriage shocked many, his wedding was smack in the middle of the COVID-19 lockdown, by becoming the first person to tie the knot in the lockdown.
Nikhil married Revathi at the luxurious wedding, which took place at the outside Bengaluru at a farmhouse in Ramanagara approx 50 km away from the city.
Nithiin Reddy and Shalini Kandukuri
Actor Nithiin Reddy got married to his fiancee Shalini Kandukuri in July. The couple got married in the presence of close family and friends - they were earlier supposed to get married in April, which was postponed because of the nationwide lockdown.
Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal
Aditya Narayan and his lady love Shweta Agarwal tied the knot in an lavish ceremony held in Mumbai on December 1. Aditya, who is the son of renowned playback singer Udit Narayan, dated Shweta for several years before they finally decided to tie the knot.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot in October this year. The couple got hitched in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony and also as per the Hindu rituals. The couple got married after few months of dating.