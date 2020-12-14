Celebrity weddings of 2020 that didn't let the pandemic dull their shine

Nikhil Gowda and Revathi

Grandson of Former PM HD Deve Gowda and actor Nikhil Gowda marriage shocked many, his wedding was smack in the middle of the COVID-19 lockdown, by becoming the first person to tie the knot in the lockdown.



Nikhil married Revathi at the luxurious wedding, which took place at the outside Bengaluru at a farmhouse in Ramanagara approx 50 km away from the city.

(Photograph:Twitter)