Celebrity closet: Stunning jumpsuits from shoots, red carpets and runways

Written By: Kirtika Katira | Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 07:27 PM(IST)

Many feel that styling a jumpsuit is a tricky task. However, with the right fit, a few accessories and a dash of glam, anyone can curate a head-turning look featuring a unitard, leotard or jumpsuit. And, celebs have been doing this since years. 

Jumpsuits have made their way to runways, shoots and even red carpets. And, several designers have experimented with different fabrics and designs to get us gorgeous collections of these beauties. Let's take a look at some celebrity jumpsuit looks that are worth bookmarking.

Kim Kardashian

During her stint at Milan Fashion Week this year, Kim Kardashian donned a leather brown jumpsuit from the luxury brand Prada. She styled it with black shades and pointy black heels.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi opted for a monochrome leotard by the iconoclastic luxury clothing brand Bloni atelier which looked perfect on her petite frame. To accessorise, she picked a chunky bracelet and a pair of bronze earrings.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's monotone blue jumpsuit is designed with a corseted bustier. The piece also features sheer detailing and a sweetheart neckline. 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Emma Watson

Emma Watson received the British Style award at the British Fashion Awards 2014 in this white jumpsuit. The ensemble featured a plunging neckline.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the British Fashion Awards 2021 in this beautiful ensemble. The diva looked stunning as she walked the red carpet next to her beau Nick Jonas.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Anne Hathaway

Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway wore this colourful piece for an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

(Photograph:Instagram)

