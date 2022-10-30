Celebrity closet: Best gold-themed gowns in red carpet history

Written By: Kirtika Katira | Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 04:27 PM(IST)

We’ve said it once, and we’ll say it again, nothing beats a gold-themed dress, especially for red carpets and runways. They are the pillars of contemporary wardrobe and are considered timeless by many fashionistas. Red carpet events are an invitation for celebrities to embrace opulence and they often do that by donning over-the-top golden sequin gowns featuring plunging necklines, elaborate hemlines and unique cut-outs. Here, we present to you the best gold-themed red carpet dresses that have earned their place in the sartorial history books. 

Priyanka Chopra

For the 74th Golden Globe Awards, Priyanka Chopra Jonas donned a body-hugging Ralph Lauren gown, which featured a v-shaped plunging neckline and full sleeves. The outfit is believed to have taken over 1600 hours of hand embroidery to complete. The diva accesorised her look with custom-made necklace by Lorraine Schwartz and her signature oxblood lips.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Anne Hathway

Anne Hathway made heads turn in her gorgeous Armani Privé golden gown at 68th Golden Globes. She paired her outfit with a small clutch and matching heels. For her hairstyle, she opted for sift waves and middle parting.

(Photograph:Reuters)

JLo

In 2009, JLo turned up the heat in this shiny metallic gown from  Marchesa Spring Summer 2009 collection at the Golden Globes. She accessorised her outfit with diamond-studded earrings and soft glam makeup.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie wore this stunning golden gown at the Oscars 2016 and proved that she is a true blue fashionista. Leaving her tresses open, she flaunted beach waves with this look and opted for beige tones for her makeup.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

For Cannes 2016, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for this golden Ali Younes Couture gown which exuded elegance and grace on the red carpet.  The ensemble by the Kuwaiti designer featured a beaded cape that the actress carried perfectly. For her makeup, she opted for bold turquoise blue liner, smokey blue eyeshadow and bold lashes.

(Photograph:Instagram)

