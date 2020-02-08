Star power: How celebrities earn a bomb through advertisements and endorsements

The world of celebrities, as viewed by the general public, is loaded with their appearances in advertisements and endorsements. Let's take a look at celebrity brand power and how they make hard cash through ads.
67 per cent of personal care products ads have female celebrities in them. Around 65 per cent of advertisements related to banking also have the same. E-commerce and automobile sectors have a stronger presence of male celebrities with 72 per cent being in the former and 87 per cent in the latter.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)