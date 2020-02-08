Star power: How celebrities earn a bomb through advertisements and endorsements

The world of celebrities, as viewed by the general public, is loaded with their appearances in advertisements and endorsements. Let's take a look at celebrity brand power and how they make hard cash through ads.

Brand power and money

In terms of brand endorsements, the highest-earning celebrity is Virat Kohli with 1,685 crores, followed by Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone. Alia Bhatt earns the lowest with 325 crores, preceded by Salman Khan who earns 395 crores.
 

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Top of the ad world

Ranveer Singh has starred in 25 advertisements as of 2020, with Virat Kohli following at 24. Shah Rukh Khan has 13 ads which makes him the celebrity with the least number of ads.
 

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Endorsements on the rise

In 2007, the number of celebrity endorsements was approximately 650, which reached to 1,660 in 2017. The amount being spent on celebrity endorsements, however, has almost quadrupled from Rs 1,550 crore in 2007 to Rs 6,600 crore in 2017.
 

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Brand value and its Influence

The brand value of Priyanka Chopra Jonas is, as of 2020, is on the higher end of the spectrum. For comparison, Anushka Sharma is on the lower end of it. Reporting moderate brand values are Amir Khan and MS Dhoni.
 

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Favourite celebrities

67 per cent of personal care products ads have female celebrities in them. Around 65 per cent of advertisements related to banking also have the same. E-commerce and automobile sectors have a stronger presence of male celebrities with 72 per cent being in the former and 87 per cent in the latter.
 

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Digital revenue vs ad revenue

Not surprisingly, the television sector continues to dominate the ad revenue rates with 41 per cent, followed by the print medium at 32 per cent. 

The growing digital medium stands third with around 20 per cent of ad revenue. 

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Topics