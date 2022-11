Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda is the most recent actor to join the list of those who have decided to donate their organs. The 'Liger' actor has reportedly pledged to donate his organs during an event at a hospital in Hyderabad.



During his speech, Vijay also encouraged fans to donate organs. "I am told that a lot of surgeries take place only because of donors." Organ donation is not that widespread in South Asian countries. I am someone who wants to donate my organs. I don't see any point in wasting my organs. I stay fit and keep myself healthy. After my life, I want my organs to be used if they are any good. My mother and I have registered ourselves to donate our organs. It is such a beautiful thing that you continue to live on in some way because of your generosity. "I encourage everyone to be open to the idea of organ donation," he said, reports Indian Today.

