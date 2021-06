Bombay

Mani Ratnam's another movie on terrorism was 'Bombay'. Touted to be one of the best Indian movies ever made, Ratnam's drama faced several censorship issues and a lot of hurdles, as it showed inter-religious relations between a Muslim girl and a Hindu man and communal riots that broke out after the Babri Masjid demolition.



Following the controversy, two homemade bombs were thrown at the house of the director, who had to be hospitalized with shrapnel injuries.

The classic starring Arvind Swami and Manisha Koirala in the lead follows the story of an inter-religious couple in Bombay who lose their children during riots. Its soundtrack, composed by AR Rahman, was a huge hit and is considered one of the greatest Indian soundtracks of all time.

