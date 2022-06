Elton John

Elton John came out as bisexual in the year 1976 - a time when it wasn’t a trendy or common thing for stars to do so. ''There's nothing wrong with going to bed with somebody of your own sex. I think everybody's bisexual to a certain degree. I don't think it’s just me. It’s not a bad thing to be. I think you’re bisexual. I think everybody is,'' he told in an interview.



The singer has been an influencer for many artists including Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus to Adam Lambert. John and his husband David Furnish were one of the first couples to register for a civil partnership in 2005 in the United Kingdom.



John from over the years have been working for AIDS prevention, he has also established the Elton John AIDS Foundation in 1992, which has raised more than $400 million. and annual high-profile Oscar party also raises money for AIDS prevention.



(Photograph:Twitter)