/Celebrating Fatherhood! 7 K-dramas exploring theme of father-child relationship: 18 Again, Twinkling Watermelon and more

On the occasion of Father's Day, check out the heartwarming K-dramas that showcase the love between a father and a child.
Several K-dramas be it Twinkling Watermelon or Reply 1988 explore the complexities and nuances of the father-child bond. Here are a few K-dramas that celebrate fatherhood.
It's Okay, Daddy's Girl tells the story of Eun Chae Ryung has always led a charmed sheltered life but when her father is accused of a crime and collapses, she must finally grow up and learn to put others first. It is available to watch on Viki.
Call It Love tells the story of Woojoo decides to take revenge for all the injustices she has suffered when her family unexpectedly becomes homeless. But her plans change when her supposed enemy Dongjin turns out to be a thoroughly lovable, lonely and gentle soul. It is available to watch on Disney+Hotstar.
Father, I'll take care of You tells the story of retired couple's life is disrupted when their adult children move back in with them and bring their problems and troubles along as well. It is available to watch on Viki and Amazon Prime Video.
My Father Is Strange tells the story of a man's peaceful life with his wife and children is turned upside down when an actor, who claims to be his son, turns up at their house. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and Viki.
Reply 1988 tells the story of a group of childhood friends, who live in the same lane, rely on each other to get through their teenage years, while their parents, who also share a close bond, deal with their issues together. It is available to watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
18 Again tells the story of a 37-year-old Dae-young is on the verge of being divorced with Da-jung finds himself inside his 18-year-old body. It is available to watch on streaming giant Netflix.
Twinkling Watermelon is the story of Eun-gyeol, a high school student and guitarist whose parents are hearing-impaired, travels back in time and meets his teenage father. It is available to watch on Viki and Viu.