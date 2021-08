Celebrating diversity: Actors who are all set to make Marvel debuts in MCU phase 4

Presenting the new faces and superheroes of MCU who possess majestic powers.

In the phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans are getting to see some new faces making their Marvel debut. The line up highlights Marvel's quest to diversify and provide representation.

Anthony Mackie as 'Captain America'

Anthony Mackie is not the new Marvel face. In fact, Anthony got a job promotion in the Marvel world. The man, who played Falcon in six MCU films and the Disney+ series 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier', is now taking the legacy forward.

Chris was last seen on 'Avengers: Endgame'. An elderly Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) gave his Captain America shield to Sam Wilson, aka the Falcon (Anthony Mackie) at the end of the film.

He will also star in 'Captain America 4'.

(Photograph:Twitter)