CDS General Bipin Rawat's final journey

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to General Bipin Rawat and other officials and wrote that India will never forget their rich contribution

India's Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other officials died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday (December 8).

The accident happened when an IAF helicopter Mi-17V5, carrying the defence chief crashed near the town of Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

The helicopter was on its way from Sulur in Coimbatore to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington.

(Photograph:AFP)