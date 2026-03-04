LOGIN
Catherine O’Hara's 72nd birth anniversary: A look back at her throwback photos

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Mar 04, 2026, 10:41 IST | Updated: Mar 04, 2026, 10:41 IST

Catherine O'Hara was a renowned Canadian-American actress who demonstrated her versatility and charisma, earning widespread acclaim worldwide. On the occasion of her birth anniversary, let's revisit the young pictures of her that went viral.

All about Catherine O’Hara
1 / 6
(Photograph: X)

All about Catherine O’Hara

Catherine O'Hara was one of the most beloved Canadian-American actresses, writers, and comedians. The actress passed away at 71 on January 30th, 2026. She was renowned for her brilliant comedic timing and versatile performances delivered in numerous films and television shows, including Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek, Kate McCallister in the Home Alone franchise, Delia Deetz in Beetlejuice, and many more.

Catherine O'Hara- A timeless beauty
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Catherine O'Hara- A timeless beauty

Catherine O’Hara's beauty was timeless. Her graceful style and bright expressions brought a warmth to every photograph, making it memorable to date. These young and beautiful pictures continue to reflect the charisma that defined her rising career.

Catherine O'Hara- A rising star power in Hollywood
3 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Catherine O'Hara- A rising star power in Hollywood

Catherine's early photos showcase a beautiful mix of elegance and unique style, reflecting her talent and professionalism. Beyond her talent, her grace and beauty perfectly flashed her long-standing career.

Captivated a special place in the hearts of millions
4 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Captivated a special place in the hearts of millions

Catherine O'Hara was a celebrated comedic actress renowned for her impeccable timing, versatility, and mastery of eccentric characters. She is known for her esteemed performances in Beetlejuice and Home Alone. Catherine O'Hara's voluminous hair and intense, comedic facial expressions secure a special place in the hearts of millions.

Catherine O'Hara- A charismatic actress
5 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Catherine O'Hara- A charismatic actress

Her beauty truly showcases her reputation, making her one of the most charismatic actresses in the entertainment industry. Her reputation is characterised as remarkable and ageless.

A unique personality that standout on every red carpet
6 / 6
(Photograph: X)

A unique personality that standout on every red carpet

O'Hara gained a vast global fan base through her unique and bold style. She was seen wearing rich textures along with beautiful details and dramatic silhouettes, which made her a standout on every red carpet.

