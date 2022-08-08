Carrie Bradshaw, Blair Waldorf and other fictitious fashion icons we cannot get enough of

Written By: Kirtika Katira | Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 12:46 AM(IST)

Whether you think of the nights you binge-watched Carrie Bradshaw making her way through the New York streets in her over-the-top skirts and crop tops in 'Sex and the City' or witnessed Blair Waldorf plotting countless schemes against the rest of the 'Gossip Girls' characters in her designer ensembles, our fictitious fashion icons have always given us our daily dose of fashion and drama, all at once. And, these fictitious fashionistas always inspire us to put our best fashion foot forward.

Right from Marilyn Monroe as The Girl in 'The Seven Year Itch' to our most recent addition, Leighton Meester as Blair Waldorf in 'Gossip Girls', several fictitious fashion icons have received love from the audience over the decades. Let's take a look at the most popular ones!

View in App

Carrie Bradshaw

Who can forget Carrie Bradshaw running in her signature white tulle skirt and pink crop top on the NYC streets? She had several iconic fashion moments in the TV series. Out of the four lead girls, people loved how Carrie picked her gowns, beachwear and even formals.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Blair Waldorf

Blair Waldorf loves luxury labels and every ensemble that she wears shouts opulence and glamour. In 'Gossip Girls', she often grabbed headlines for her sartorial picks and earned the tag of Upper East Side's most influential style star.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Andy Sachs

In 'The Devil Wears Prada', Andy Sachs, played by Anne Hathway, went through one of the best closet transformations in the history of reel fashion. Once her style went from drab to runway-ready, she shelled numerous looks that everyone wanted to try and copy.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Cher Horowitz

In the 1995 film 'Clueless', Cher Horowitz often made major fashion statements in plaid suits, mini skirts, and Calvin Klein dresses. She is considered one of the best-dressed divas of the '90s and is loved by many. Iggy Azalea gave a tribute to Horowitz in her song 'Fancy'.

(Photograph:Instagram)

The Girl

How can we forget the infamous white halter dress worn by Marilyn Monroe in 'The Seven Year Itch'? That moment has been etched in the history of fashion forever. And, since the rest of the costumes of the diva in the film were one better than the other, she is considered one of the best fictitious fashion icons of all time.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Vivian Ward

Another great reel transformation that we simply cannot wipe from our memory was seen in 'Pretty Women'. To see Vivian Ward's journey from the infamous cut-out dress to her post-Rodeo Drive shopping spree looks is an utmost pleasure for fashionistas even today. And back in 1990 too, the film triggered several fashion trends and got fashion aficionados' nods.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Topics

Read in App