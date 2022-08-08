Carrie Bradshaw, Blair Waldorf and other fictitious fashion icons we cannot get enough of

Whether you think of the nights you binge-watched Carrie Bradshaw making her way through the New York streets in her over-the-top skirts and crop tops in 'Sex and the City' or witnessed Blair Waldorf plotting countless schemes against the rest of the 'Gossip Girls' characters in her designer ensembles, our fictitious fashion icons have always given us our daily dose of fashion and drama, all at once. And, these fictitious fashionistas always inspire us to put our best fashion foot forward.

Right from Marilyn Monroe as The Girl in 'The Seven Year Itch' to our most recent addition, Leighton Meester as Blair Waldorf in 'Gossip Girls', several fictitious fashion icons have received love from the audience over the decades. Let's take a look at the most popular ones!