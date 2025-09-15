/Car, ashes and more: 6 strange humans have left in outer space

Humanity’s reach extends far beyond Earth, but it isn’t just satellites and spacecraft that orbit our planet or rest on the Moon. Over decades of exploration, astronauts and space agencies have sent an extraordinary variety of objects into space, from everyday tools and personal mementoes to human remains and cultural tributes. These items, deliberately placed or left behind, serve as reminders of our presence in the cosmos and our desire to leave a part of ourselves among the stars. Here are six such items that have found their way into space.