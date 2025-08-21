/Captains with best winning percentage in international cricket, check who tops list, Hint: Its not Kohli, Ponting

LOGIN
Published: Aug 21, 2025, 16:40 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 16:40 IST

From Ricky Ponting to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five captains with best winning percentage in international cricket.

Rohit Sharma (India) - 72.53
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma (India) - 72.53

India's ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, tops the list of captains with the highest winning percentage in international cricket. As a captain, Rohit has played 142 matches and won 103 matches at a win percentage of 72.53. Rohit is considered one of the best captains in international cricket history.

Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 67.9
(Photograph: AFP)

Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 67.9

The former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting, features second on this list with a winning percentage of 67.9. As a captain, Ponting played 324 matches and won 220 matches at a win/loss percentage of 2.85.

Steve Waugh (Australia) - 66.25
(Photograph: AFP)

Steve Waugh (Australia) - 66.25

Australian great Steve Waugh is next on this list. He guided Australia in 163 matches and won 108 matches at a winning percentage of 66.25. He led Australia through an unbeaten streak of 16 consecutive Test victories.

Hansie Cronje (South Africa) - 65.96
(Photograph: Western Province Cricket Association)

Hansie Cronje (South Africa) - 65.96

The former Proteas captain, Hansie Cronje, features fourth on this list with a winning percentage of 65.96. He led South Africa in 191 matches and won 126 matches out of it. His guidance helped South Africa team to become a dominant force in international cricket during the 1990s.

Virat Kohli (India) - 63.38
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli (India) - 63.38

The Indian great, Virat Kohli, also features on this list. He captained India in 213 international matches and won 135 matches out of it at a brilliant winning percentage of 63.38. He is widely regarded as one of the best batters in the international cricket.

