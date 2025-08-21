/Captains with best winning percentage in international cricket, check who tops list, Hint: Its not Kohli, Ponting

From Ricky Ponting to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five captains with best winning percentage in international cricket.
India's ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, tops the list of captains with the highest winning percentage in international cricket. As a captain, Rohit has played 142 matches and won 103 matches at a win percentage of 72.53. Rohit is considered one of the best captains in international cricket history.
The former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting, features second on this list with a winning percentage of 67.9. As a captain, Ponting played 324 matches and won 220 matches at a win/loss percentage of 2.85.
Australian great Steve Waugh is next on this list. He guided Australia in 163 matches and won 108 matches at a winning percentage of 66.25. He led Australia through an unbeaten streak of 16 consecutive Test victories.
The former Proteas captain, Hansie Cronje, features fourth on this list with a winning percentage of 65.96. He led South Africa in 191 matches and won 126 matches out of it. His guidance helped South Africa team to become a dominant force in international cricket during the 1990s.
The Indian great, Virat Kohli, also features on this list. He captained India in 213 international matches and won 135 matches out of it at a brilliant winning percentage of 63.38. He is widely regarded as one of the best batters in the international cricket.