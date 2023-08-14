Cannes to Oscars: Indian films that won big awards globally

| Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 06:01 PM IST

This Independence Day, let's also celebrate Indian cinema, one of the oldest, most diverse and largest film industries in the world. In the past decades, we have produced films that became cult classics and attracted the world’s attention to Indian cinema, whether it was Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali or the most recent one SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The superhit tack ''Naatu Naatu'' from the Telugu drama become the first Indian song to win an Oscar in the Best Original Song award at the 95th Academy Awards. The film also won many prestigious International awards like Golden Globes, Hollywood Critics Association among others. Here we have listed a bunch of Indian films that won big awards globally and made all Indians proud.

Sant Tukaram

The first Indian film that was recognised abroad and won a prize at the Venice Film Festival. The film was adjudged as one of the three best films of the world at the Venice Film Festival. Vishnupant Govind Damle's film also travelled to several international film festivals in 1937.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Neecha Nagar (1946)

Many people don't know that Chetan Anand's 1946 film Neecha Nagar was the first and only Indian film to win the Grand Prix du Festival International du Film, now known as Palme d'Or - the award which has been considered one of the highest honours in cinema.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Do Bigha Zameen

Director Bimal Roy made the cult-classic Do Bigha Zameen in the very early years of his career and how effectively he told the story of a poor farmer, who forcibly did a job of rickshawala in Kolkata to save his village land from the industrialist. The film earned laurels worldwide and went on to become the first Indian film to win the International Prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 1954.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Pather Panchali

Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali is one of the greatest movies India has produced. The film has won many national and international awards and in 1956, the film nabbed the Best Human Document award at the 1956 Cannes Film Festival



(Photograph: Others )

Aparajito

Satyajit Ray's 'Aparajito' was a sequel to his other classic 'Pather Panchali'. It was the first ever film to win both the Golden Lion and Critics Award at the 1957 Venice Film Festival.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Salaam Bombay!

Mira Nair fiercely told the story of prostitutes and street children effectively, and for her work, the film has won the Camera d’Or & Audience Award at the Cannes Film Festival.



(Photograph: Others )

The Lunchbox

Irrfan Khan's critically acclaimed film directed by Ritesh Batra won Grand Rail d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.



(Photograph: WION Web Team )

RRR

SS Rajamouli's RRR brought immense pride to India. The smash hit song ''Naatu Naatu'' became the first Telugu song to ever win an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards. The film, which told the story of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively, became the first Indian production to win an Oscar.



(Photograph: Others )