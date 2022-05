Cannes 2022: Meet the big winners of the night, Ruben Ostlund, India's 'All That Breathes'

Updated: May 29, 2022, 02:31 PM(IST)

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival - which started on May 17 has finally wrapped up today on May 28. This year, Swedish director Ruben Ostlund's 'Triangle of Sadness' won the coveted Palme d'Or, and a proud moment for all the South Korean indeed, as they took the two esteemed awards of the night - Best Actor, and Best Director.

Palme d'Or: Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

The biggest award of the night Palme d`Or goes to 'Triangle of Sadness'.

Ruben Ostlund took home his second won the Palme d`Or for Best Picture.



"When we started to make this film I think we had one goal - to really, really try to make an exciting film for the audience and bring thought-provoking content," Ostlund said.

(Photograph:AFP)