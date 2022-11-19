Candies, chicken nuggets, water bottles: All the times Harry Styles got hit on stage

Written By: Kirtika Katira Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 05:21 PM IST

Ever since Harry Styles commenced his Love On Tour in September 2021, several instances of the English singer-songwriter being hit by an object on stage have made headlines. And, photos and videos of the same have been doing rounds online with many praising the star for calmly handling such situations and not throwing tantrums like other pop sensations. During his most recent Los Angeles concert, he was hit by a candy as he was ending his 'As It Was' track. The incident left his fans furious. Check out more such instances where fans threw things at Styles on stage.

(Text: AFP)

Harry Styles performing at the United Center, Chicago

Back in October this year, the singer-actor was hit by a water bottle near his thigh and a video of the same did rounds on social media for weeks. Dressed in a pink-yellow ensemble, he was preparing to close his gig at United Centre, Chicago, when the fan threw the object at the singer. He didn’t let that dampen his mood and said, "Well, that’s unfortunate. OK, shake it off."

(Photograph:AFP)

During Styles' performance at New York's Madison Square Garden in August, some fans threw chicken nuggets at the singer, which he picked and said, "First of all, this is cold. And I'm assuming very old." He then threw the nuggets back at the crowd and told them he doesn't eat meat. The singer didn't seem bothered as he kept performing on his hit tracks from the latest albums.

(Photograph:AFP)

On November 14, Styles was hit by a candy right in his eye during a Los Angeles concert. As he was nearing the closing part of his track 'As It Was', a fan threw a few skittles on the stage and one even hit Harry. While the singer didn't make a big fuss of it, his fans were quite furious.

(Photograph:AFP)

Back in 2013, when Styles was performing with his One Direction band in Glasgow, a fan threw a shoe on stage which hit him right in the groin. Videos of the same are still available online.

(Photograph:AFP)

To get Styles' attention at a 2015 One Direction concert in Philadelphia, a fan threw a half-filled red bull at the singer, which hit him right in the head.

(Photograph:AFP)