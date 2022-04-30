Canadian police arrests several protesters as the bike parade turn chaotic

Police in the Canadian capital, Ottawa, arrested several people after a march by hundreds of bikers, pedestrians, and cars waving Canadian flags through downtown Ottawa turned unruly, authorities said. (text: Reuters)

‘Rolling thunder Ottawa’

Organizers of Friday's convoy, which they call "Rolling Thunder Ottawa," say they are there in support of "freedom" and military veterans. Local media say several of the participants were in Ottawa during the previous protest, which was against a vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers.

Several honking truckers and protesters standing atop of pick-up vehicles and cars, shouting "freedom" marched through downtown Ottawa as police deployed additional officers to get the situation under control.

A former member of the Canadian Armed Forces, Neil Sheard, is one the protest's main organizers of Friday's march.



