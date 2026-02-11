/Canada shootings: 9 killed, 2 crime spots, and a ‘woman’ suspect - here's everything we know

Nine people were killed and 27 injured in two connected shootings at a British Columbia school and nearby home. Police identified a female suspect, while Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed national grief.
At least nine people were killed, and dozens were injured in two shootings at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in northeast British Columbia, Canada, on Tuesday (Feb 10). This marked the country's deadliest school shooting in decades. The town has around 2,400 people, and 175 students are enrolled in the school.
Police said in a statement that six victims and the shooter were found dead in the school. One more person lost their life while they were being taken to the hospital. Around 27 people were also found injured, two of whom have “serious or life‑threatening injuries.”
During the investigation, the police found “a secondary location believed to be connected to the incident,” where two more people were found dead in a home.
The shootings led to an emergency alert, which went out to residents' phones. The suspect was described as a brown-haired woman wearing a dress. Police said they know the identity of the suspect but did not give further details.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was devastated by the “horrific shootings”. “I join Canadians in grieving with those whose lives have been changed irreversibly today, and in gratitude for the courage and selflessness of the first responders who risked their lives to protect their fellow citizens,” he said.
Canada has much stricter gun laws than the US, and mass shootings are very rare in Canada. In 2023, 30 per cent of homicides in Canada involved a firearm. Meanwhile, 76 per cent of homicides in the US were firearm-related