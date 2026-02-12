LOGIN
Jesse Strang's deleted Roblox profile featured ‘Remember’ massacre-themed game

Published: Feb 12, 2026, 19:27 IST | Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 21:20 IST

Canada double mass shootings' suspect Jesse Van Rootselaar, aka Jesse Strang, had a removed Roblox account featuring a massacre-themed game titled “Remember.” The game allegedly simulated a shopping mall shooting scenario. 

Jesse Van Rootselaar
1 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Jesse Van Rootselaar

Jesse Van Rootselaar, also known as Jesse Strang, has been confirmed as the shooter in the double mass shootings in Canada on Tuesday (Feb 10). The shooter has been identified as an 18-year-old transgender person.

Online presence under probe
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Online presence under probe

Apart from multiple pieces of information regarding their life, including their transition from male to female in 2023, the authorities found key information regarding Jesse's online presence.

Jesse had a Roblox account
3 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Jesse had a Roblox account

It has been found by the internet forum Kiwi Farms that Jesse had a Roblox account that contained a game titled Remember, which featured an RBLX modelled on a shopping mall massacre scenario.

What is Roblox?
4 / 6
(Photograph: X)

What is Roblox?

Roblox, a user-generated content platform with more than 85 million daily active users, allows members to create and share their own interactive 'experiences' online.

Reports confirmed
5 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Reports confirmed

Kiwi Farms and Reddit reported finding an active Roblox account whose username, jesseboy347, matched the shooter's known online pseudonym tied to other social profiles, including a YouTube channel alleged to belong to Van Rootselaar.

Mass shooting scenario
6 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Mass shooting scenario

The mall firing experience appeared to depict NPCs in a shopping mall with spawn points for weapons and little customised AI behaviour, implying that its purpose was a crude attempt to simulate a mass shooting scenario.

