Canada double mass shootings' suspect Jesse Van Rootselaar, aka Jesse Strang, had a removed Roblox account featuring a massacre-themed game titled “Remember.” The game allegedly simulated a shopping mall shooting scenario.
Jesse Van Rootselaar, also known as Jesse Strang, has been confirmed as the shooter in the double mass shootings in Canada on Tuesday (Feb 10). The shooter has been identified as an 18-year-old transgender person.
Apart from multiple pieces of information regarding their life, including their transition from male to female in 2023, the authorities found key information regarding Jesse's online presence.
It has been found by the internet forum Kiwi Farms that Jesse had a Roblox account that contained a game titled Remember, which featured an RBLX modelled on a shopping mall massacre scenario.
Roblox, a user-generated content platform with more than 85 million daily active users, allows members to create and share their own interactive 'experiences' online.
Kiwi Farms and Reddit reported finding an active Roblox account whose username, jesseboy347, matched the shooter's known online pseudonym tied to other social profiles, including a YouTube channel alleged to belong to Van Rootselaar.
The mall firing experience appeared to depict NPCs in a shopping mall with spawn points for weapons and little customised AI behaviour, implying that its purpose was a crude attempt to simulate a mass shooting scenario.