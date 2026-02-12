Canada school shooter: Jesse Van Rootselaar killed six people at the school, and is alleged to have also shot her mother and step-brother dead. The police revealed several details about her, including her gender identity and her mental health issues.
Canadian police revealed at a media briefing that the suspect who carried out a mass shooting at the Tumbler Ridge school in British Columbia had a history of mental health problems. Dwayne McDonald, deputy commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said that officers had visited the suspect’s house several times over the past years because of these issues. The suspect was apprehended for assessment under the Mental Health Act, he said.
The suspect has been identified as Jesse Van Rootselaar, an 18-year-old who was born a biological male and started transitioning about six years ago, according to the police. She identified in public and on social media as female. McDonald said that some of the calls they received in the past were concerning weapons. He said that they also seized firearms from the home after the person who lawfully owned them filed a petition for their return.
Jesse Van Rotselaar killed six people at the school, including five students and one teacher. The suspect was armed with a long gun and a modified handgun. However, officials said that Jesse did not own a valid license for holding firearms. Her firearms license had expired in 2024, and they had none registered in their name.
Jesse Van Rotselaar attended the Tumbler Ridge school and dropped out four years ago. The police say they do not have any evidence that suggests any particular people were targeted in the shooting. The motive for the carnage is still being worked out. The suspect is believed to have first shot her mother and step-brother at their home before heading to the school. According to McDonald, their deaths occurred before the school shooting, CBC reported.
The suspect reached the school and opened fire. Six people died, and at least 25 were injured. The death toll was revised from 10 to 9 after a female victim survived the grievous injuries. She is reportedly in a critical condition. The victims who died included one female teacher, three female students and two male students. Jesse died of a self-inflicted gunshot.
Jennifer Strang, her mother, had called on people to stop hating transgender people in social media posts nearly two years ago. She was a self-described "conservative-leaning libertarian". In a video, she went on a profanity-filled rant targeting people who were against the transgender culture. "I really hope the hate I see online is just bored old people and not true hatred,” Strang said in the video, asking people to "do better and educate yourself before spewing bull—t online."
People of Tumbler Ridge gathered to hold a candlelight vigil for the victims of the school shooting. Five young students lost their lives in the incident, and they are estimated to be between the ages of 12-13. Dwayne McDonald said authorities are still trying to understand the motive behind Tuesday's mass shooting. The shooter took her own life after the massacre.