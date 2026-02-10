Can Yunus continue to rule Bangladesh if he secures 'Yes' on referendum despite not contesting the elections?

Bangladesh interim chief Muhammad Yunus has urged voters to back a ‘Yes’ vote in the Feb 12 referendum on the July National Charter-2025, aimed at constitutional reforms after Sheikh Hasina’s ouster, even as critics question its legal validity.
In a major appeal ahead of polls, Bangladesh's interim head Muhammad Yunus asked people to vote 'Yes' in the February 12 referendum to keep the country away from 'misrule.' Yunus in his appeal said that a yes vote would approve reform packages and future of the country will be built in a “more positive way.”
No, Muhammad Yunus is not contesting the elections and his role has been described as a nuetral advisor who is overseeing free and fair transition to an elected government.
The referendum, proposed by Yunus, seeks consent of public on the reform proposals called “July National Charter-2025”. The charter seeks to give constitutional recognition to the 2024 uprising that ousted Sheikh Hasina. It calls for constitutional recognition of the 2024 uprising, and state protection/recognition for those killed or injured in it. It proposes creation of a bicameral legislature and limit the term of the PM. It proposes to make the charter legally binding. The referendum ballot features a single question covering four major reform areas of the July Charter, while voters are instructed to vote 'Yes' if they agree more strongly with the proposals and 'No' if they disagree.
Critics have said that the referendum might not be constitutionally valid as the President cannot legally sign any gazette since the old Constitution has not yet been “annulled or suspended"
Yunus has maintained an officially neutral stance with his administration even banning government officials from campaigning to ensure impartiality. However, Yunus is reportedly backing the student leaders who formed National Citizen Party (NCP) and previously served as advisers in his interim cabinet and have now allied with Jamaat-e-Islami. Moreover, BNP has been critical of Yunus' interim rule ocassionally.
Yunus has ruled out any talks that suggest that he will continue as the head of the country after the polls or seek a new political role for himself. He views his position as an interim "guardian of the transition" rather than a candidate for office. Reports even suggest that once the new government is sworn in, Yunus intends to return to his work at the Yunus Centre.