Can Yunus continue to rule Bangladesh if he secures 'Yes' on referendum despite not contesting the elections?

The referendum, proposed by Yunus, seeks consent of public on the reform proposals called “July National Charter-2025”. The charter seeks to give constitutional recognition to the 2024 uprising that ousted Sheikh Hasina. It calls for constitutional recognition of the 2024 uprising, and state protection/recognition for those killed or injured in it. It proposes creation of a bicameral legislature and limit the term of the PM. It proposes to make the charter legally binding. The referendum ballot features a single question covering four major reform areas of the July Charter, while voters are instructed to vote 'Yes' if they agree more strongly with the proposals and 'No' if they disagree.