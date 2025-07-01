/Can your smartwatch help you quit smoking? Here’s what you need to know

Wearable tech (smartwatch) is being tested to help people quit smoking by detecting hand movements linked to smoking. The technology offers real-time support and encouragement. A recent study shows it can help users interrupt their routines and stay smoke-free.
Researchers in the UK have tested smartwatches to help people stop smoking. The technology could support two-thirds of users in quitting the habit.
Motion sensors in smartwatches detect hand movements unique to smoking, analyzing patterns of a hand raising a cigarette to the mouth, distinguishing them from other gestures. When it detects a lapse, it sends a message to encourage the user to stay smoke-free.
This system works as a standalone tool. Unlike many health apps, it does not need to be paired with a smartphone, making it very easy and helpful.
When a user is about to smoke, the watch sends a timely reminder. This “just-in-time” help can make a difference at critical moments and prevent a full relapse.
Researchers say smartwatches could play a big role in helping people quit. They highlight the importance of quick support when someone is tempted to smoke again.
While smartwatches show promise, experts advise using them with other support services. Quitting smoking is still best achieved with help from local stop smoking programmes.