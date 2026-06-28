Can you use 20-year-old fuel?

Petrol degrades in just three to six months, while diesel lasts up to a year. After 20 years, fuel turns into a highly corrosive sludge or sticky varnish. Attempting to use it will completely destroy a vehicle's engine. Read more below.
Industry experts confirm that fuel is not manufactured for long-term storage. Regular petrol begins to degrade in just three to six months, while diesel typically lasts up to 12 months before its quality severely drops.
When petrol sits for two decades, it undergoes extreme oxidation. The lighter, combustible chemicals completely evaporate, leaving behind a thick, sticky varnish that cannot ignite an engine.
Old diesel fuel is highly susceptible to moisture accumulation and hydrolysis. Over 20 years, this water exposure creates a breeding ground for bacteria and fungi, turning the fuel into corrosive sludge.
Attempting to run a modern vehicle on 20-year-old fuel will cause immediate, costly damage. The thick, degraded liquid will instantly clog filters, ruin fuel injectors, and leave harmful deposits inside the engine block.
While slightly stale fuel can sometimes be diluted with fresh petrol, 20-year-old fuel cannot be salvaged using chemical additives. It must be safely drained and handed over to a certified hazardous waste facility.