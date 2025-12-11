The Disney–OpenAI partnership could unlock new ways to engage with beloved characters and stories. Fans may be able to create personalised tributes, reimagine scenes, or explore new narrative twists in short video form using generative AI tools. Disney itself has framed the deal as a way to “extend the reach of storytelling through generative AI” while respecting and protecting creators and their works. The collaboration could also accelerate internal use of AI to streamline workflows, enhance production pipelines and develop innovative tools for creative professionals.