/Can we really make GOLD at home? Here’s what science says about its possibilities

Metals that only look like gold are easy to produce. Iron pyrite (“fool’s gold”) is a naturally occurring iron sulfide with a bright brassy colour often mistaken for gold.​

Gold‑colored alloys (for example, copper–zinc brass, or various “colored gold” alloys) can be engineered to have a golden or even black surface but are compositionally different from elemental gold.​ These do not change one element into another; they just imitate gold’s appearance.