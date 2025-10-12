/Can we detect alien aircraft using quantum radar?

Quantum radar is an emerging technology that promises to revolutionise how we detect objects even those designed to be invisible. While development continues, this tech could help detect advanced craft or alien technology in the future. Could it help us spot alien aircraft?
Quantum radar uses special light particles called entangled photons. Unlike traditional radar that sends out waves and waits for echoes, quantum radar keeps one photon as a reference and sends its pair out. When the signal returns, both photons are compared, making it easier to spot very weak or hidden signals amid noise.
Stealth aircraft and objects are built to avoid detection by reflecting very little radar signal. Quantum radar, however, detects correlations between entangled photons, allowing it to pick out even faint signals hidden in noisy backgrounds. This ability could reveal objects hidden from normal radar systems.
If alien craft use technology to hide or cloak themselves, quantum radar’s superior sensitivity and precision might detect their presence. The unique quantum signatures and ability to filter noise would improve chances of finding objects designed to be invisible to classical radar.
Despite its promise, quantum radar currently works mainly over short distances in laboratory settings. Scientists face challenges like sending entangled photons far enough and dealing with losses on the return journey. Practical long-range quantum radar still needs technological breakthroughs.
Countries such as China, the USA, and Canada are actively developing quantum radar for military and space surveillance. According to recent reports, prototype systems have shown detection advantages in noisy or cluttered environments. However, no operational quantum radar has yet tracked stealth or unknown objects in real conditions.
Experts believe that as technology advances, quantum radar will become a specialised tool alongside classical systems. Its ability to spot hidden objects could transform defence and space exploration. Detecting alien aircraft remains speculative, but quantum radar raises exciting new possibilities.
Quantum radar can change how we detect threats or unknown crafts while remaining hard to detect itself. It improves accuracy, reduces power usage compared to traditional radar, and may someday uncover hidden phenomena.