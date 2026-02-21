LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Can USS Gerald R. Ford stop low-flying cruise missiles if they are fired from Iran?

Can USS Gerald R. Ford stop low-flying cruise missiles if they are fired from Iran?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Feb 21, 2026, 19:55 IST | Updated: Feb 21, 2026, 19:55 IST

The USS Gerald R. Ford defends against low-flying cruise missiles using escort destroyers, Dual Band Radar, and interceptors like the ESSM and CIWS. However, despite these advanced systems, no ship is completely immune to attack.

The 10-Metre Sea-Skimming Threat
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

The 10-Metre Sea-Skimming Threat

Low-flying cruise missiles skim just metres above the ocean surface to hide below the radar horizon. This evasive tactic drastically reduces early warning time, giving a carrier's defensive crew only seconds to react.

360-Degree Vision: Dual Band Radar
2 / 7
(Photograph: X/@CVN78_GRFord)

360-Degree Vision: Dual Band Radar

To spot these hidden threats, the USS Gerald R. Ford uses an advanced Dual Band Radar (DBR). This system combines S-band and X-band frequencies into flat panels, instantly identifying and tracking fast-moving, low-altitude targets.

The Outer Shield: 700+ VLS Cells
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

The Outer Shield: 700+ VLS Cells

The carrier never sails alone; it is protected by a strike group of Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. Equipped with over 700 Vertical Launch System (VLS) cells, these escorts fire SM-2 and SM-6 missiles to intercept threats miles away.

Medium Range: Mach 4 ESSM Interceptors
4 / 7
(Photograph: Picryl)

Medium Range: Mach 4 ESSM Interceptors

If a cruise missile breaches the destroyers, the carrier activates its twin Mk 29 launchers. These fire the RIM-162 Evolved SeaSparrow Missile (ESSM), which accelerates to Mach 4 to destroy targets at medium ranges.

Close Range: 21-Round RAM Launchers
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Close Range: 21-Round RAM Launchers

For threats that penetrate further, the ship relies on two Mk 49 launchers, each armed with 21 RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM). These fire-and-forget weapons lock onto the incoming missile's heat and radio frequency.

Weapon System
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Weapon System

The final automated line of defence is the Phalanx Close-In Weapon System (CIWS). Using three radar-guided Gatling guns, the system fires 4,500 armour-piercing 20mm rounds per minute to physically shred missiles before impact.

Nothing is 100 Per Cent Immune
7 / 7
(Photograph: Picryl)

Nothing is 100 Per Cent Immune

Despite three overlapping missile shields and advanced radar, defence experts acknowledge that no ship is completely immune to attack. A highly coordinated saturation strike of missiles could overwhelm the fleet's ammunition.

Trending Photo

Iran-US tensions: Why USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald R. Ford have angled runways?
8

Iran-US tensions: Why USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald R. Ford have angled runways?

‘US vs Iran’: How advanced is the USS Abraham Lincoln’s drone interception system?
7

‘US vs Iran’: How advanced is the USS Abraham Lincoln’s drone interception system?

From Randeep Hooda to Adarsh Gourav: Meet the shape-shifters of Bollywood
8

From Randeep Hooda to Adarsh Gourav: Meet the shape-shifters of Bollywood

Can USS Gerald R. Ford stop low-flying cruise missiles if they are fired from Iran?
7

Can USS Gerald R. Ford stop low-flying cruise missiles if they are fired from Iran?

US to remove non‑proliferation guardrails from Saudi Arabia nuclear deal as Iran tensions rise?
7

US to remove non‑proliferation guardrails from Saudi Arabia nuclear deal as Iran tensions rise?