/Can USS Gerald R. Ford stop low-flying cruise missiles if they are fired from Iran?

The USS Gerald R. Ford defends against low-flying cruise missiles using escort destroyers, Dual Band Radar, and interceptors like the ESSM and CIWS. However, despite these advanced systems, no ship is completely immune to attack.
Low-flying cruise missiles skim just metres above the ocean surface to hide below the radar horizon. This evasive tactic drastically reduces early warning time, giving a carrier's defensive crew only seconds to react.
To spot these hidden threats, the USS Gerald R. Ford uses an advanced Dual Band Radar (DBR). This system combines S-band and X-band frequencies into flat panels, instantly identifying and tracking fast-moving, low-altitude targets.
The carrier never sails alone; it is protected by a strike group of Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. Equipped with over 700 Vertical Launch System (VLS) cells, these escorts fire SM-2 and SM-6 missiles to intercept threats miles away.
If a cruise missile breaches the destroyers, the carrier activates its twin Mk 29 launchers. These fire the RIM-162 Evolved SeaSparrow Missile (ESSM), which accelerates to Mach 4 to destroy targets at medium ranges.
For threats that penetrate further, the ship relies on two Mk 49 launchers, each armed with 21 RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM). These fire-and-forget weapons lock onto the incoming missile's heat and radio frequency.
The final automated line of defence is the Phalanx Close-In Weapon System (CIWS). Using three radar-guided Gatling guns, the system fires 4,500 armour-piercing 20mm rounds per minute to physically shred missiles before impact.
Despite three overlapping missile shields and advanced radar, defence experts acknowledge that no ship is completely immune to attack. A highly coordinated saturation strike of missiles could overwhelm the fleet's ammunition.