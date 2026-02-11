/Can USS Abraham Lincoln’s presence near Tehran hinder US–Iran nuclear talks?

Iranian officials described the talks as a way to gauge the seriousness of the US stance. Regarding the Israeli Prime Minister's expected trip to Washington, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Tuesday, that the US "must act independently of foreign pressures, especially Israeli pressures that ignore the interests of the region and even the US." Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi had also stressed earlier that dialogue must occur without threats or pressure and that discussions are limited to nuclear issues, excluding broader regional or military concerns. Both sides confirmed willingness to continue negotiations soon, although no exact dates were set.