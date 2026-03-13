/Can US force Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz? Here are three real options: Check inside

The narrow waterway between Iran and Oman is among the world's most important energy corridors. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data indicates that around 20 million barrels of oil pass through the strait every day, representing nearly one-fifth of global petroleum liquids consumption.

Any long-lasting disruption would quickly hamper the global energy markets and the economies reliant on Gulf oil exports. Analysts and officials cited by The Wall Street Journal indicated that the US has three main options to push for the waterway to reopen: diplomacy, military force, or economic pressure.