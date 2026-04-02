/Can Trump really pull US out of NATO? Federal law, the Constitution and treaty rules say it’s not so simple

US President Donald Trump has again raised the prospect of withdrawing the United States from NATO, linking his frustration to allies’ reluctance to help secure the Strait of Hormuz. Yet in a subsequent address, his tone appeared more measured. “The countries of the world that do receive oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage,” he said, urging them to “build up some delayed courage,” without directly naming NATO. Earlier, however, Trump described NATO as a 'paper tiger' and suggested that a US exit was now 'beyond reconsideration'. The remarks raise a fundamental question: can a US president actually pull the country out of NATO, and if so, how?

