/Can the USS Abraham Lincoln still survive if Iran fires 500 Khyber ballistic missiles?

If Iran attacks with 500 Iranian Khyber missiles, it would likely overwhelm the USS Abraham Lincoln’s defences. Despite its advanced Aegis system, the sheer volume of 1,500kg warheads, combined with their speed and manoeuvrability, would exceed the fleet's ammunition capacity.
The Khorramshahr-4, also known as Khyber, is a liquid-fuelled monster capable of carrying a massive 1,500-kilogram warhead over 2,000 kilometres. Unlike smaller missiles, a single hit from this heavy warhead could cripple a destroyer or severely damage the flight deck of a supercarrier.
The Khyber travels at Mach 16 outside the atmosphere and slows to Mach 8 upon re-entry, leaving US defenders with mere minutes to react. This extreme speed drastically reduces the window of opportunity for interceptor missiles to lock on and destroy the threat.
Crucially, the Khyber is equipped with a Manoeuvring Re-entry Vehicle (MaRV) that allows the warhead to change course in the final stage. This unpredictable movement makes it incredibly difficult for kinetic interceptors, which rely on calculating a fixed trajectory, to score a direct hit.
The USS Abraham Lincoln is defended by Arleigh Burke-class destroyers equipped with the sophisticated Aegis Combat System. These ships use the powerful SPY radar to track hundreds of targets simultaneously and guide defensive missiles to intercept them.
To stop ballistic missiles, the destroyers fire SM-3 interceptors into space and SM-6 missiles for targets inside the atmosphere. These advanced weapons use 'hit-to-kill' technology, colliding with the enemy warhead with the force of a 10-tonne truck.
A Carrier Strike Group typically has about 300-400 Vertical Launch System (VLS) cells, but not all carry anti-ballistic missiles. Facing a barrage of 500 incoming Khybers, the destroyers would simply run out of interceptors long before the attack ended.
While the US Navy could shoot down dozens of missiles, a volley of 500 would almost certainly overwhelm the fleet's capacity. In a true saturation attack, 'leakers' missiles that slip through would be statistically inevitable, posing an existential threat to the carrier.