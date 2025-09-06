/Can the Su-57’s radar see what nato jets can’t?

The Su-57’s n036 Byelka radar combines 360° coverage, counter-stealth detection, and electronic beam steering. Challenging NATO's tech edge. Built with over 1,500 AESA modules, it enables unmatched tracking in modern air combat. see what makes it a game-changer.
The Su-57's N036 Byelka radar system represents Russia's most advanced AESA technology. With over 1,500 transmit-receive modules, it provides exceptional resolution and multi-target tracking capabilities across multiple frequency bands.
Multi-aspect coverage sets it apart from traditional designs. The nose radar combines with cheek-mounted arrays to provide 360-degree awareness, enabling detection and tracking from multiple angles simultaneously.
Electronic beam steering allows rapid target acquisition and tracking. The system can simultaneously search, track, and engage multiple targets while maintaining low probability of intercept characteristics.
Advanced signal processing enables counter-stealth detection. The radar's sophisticated algorithms can identify and track low-observable targets that might escape detection by less capable systems.
Integration with other sensors creates a comprehensive picture. The radar works with IRST, electronic warfare systems, and data links to build resilient targeting solutions even when individual sensors are degraded.
Future upgrades promise even greater capabilities. Rumours suggest enhanced processing power, improved algorithms, and expanded frequency coverage for next-generation threats.
A radar system that challenges NATO's technological edge, providing the Su-57 with exceptional situational awareness and engagement capabilities in contested environments