/Can the B-52 bomber survive modern air defences?

The B-52 cannot survive direct penetration of modern air defences due to its massive radar signature. Instead, it survives by launching standoff hypersonic missiles, deploying MALD radar decoys, and utilising advanced electronic warfare jamming.Untitled Summary
The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress possesses a massive radar cross-section, making it easily visible to modern air defence systems like the Russian S-400. To survive, the US military completely abandoned flying the heavy bomber directly into heavily defended airspace.
Instead of penetrating hostile territory, the B-52 operates exclusively as an airborne missile truck. It parks thousands of miles away in safe international skies, launching advanced cruise missiles and hypersonic weapons far beyond enemy radar range.
If enemy interceptors manage to close the distance, the B-52 relies on its highly classified electronic countermeasures. The onboard Electronic Warfare Officer deploys intense digital radar jamming and magnesium flares to instantly break the lock of incoming missiles.
To actively confuse and overwhelm modern air defences, the bomber deploys Miniature Air-Launched Decoys (MALD). These sophisticated drones perfectly mimic the flight profile and radar signature of a US bomber, tricking adversaries into wasting multi-million dollar interceptors on fake targets.
Under the USD 48.6 billion B-52J modernisation programme, the aircraft is receiving the advanced AN/APQ-188 AESA radar. This powerful fighter-derived sensor allows the crew to detect and electronically blind hostile surface-to-air missile batteries from vastly greater distances.
The bomber is heavily integrated into America’s hypersonic weapons programme, serving as the primary launch platform for these unstoppable munitions. Travelling at Mach 5, these missiles can obliterate enemy radar installations long before the B-52 is ever threatened.
The US Air Force does not expect the B-52 to fight entirely alone in a modern war. Stealthy B-21 Raiders will first penetrate and dismantle the enemy's air defence grid, allowing the B-52 to safely deliver its massive 70,000-pound payload.