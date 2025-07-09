/Can't Get over 'Queen of Tears'? Here are 5 more dramas with heartbreaking love stories

Streaming on: Netflix

It's Okay to not be Okay is an acclaimed Korean drama, both heartbreaking and beautiful. Moon Gang-tae ( Kim Soo-hyun), a caregiver at a psychiatric hospital, falls in love with Moon-young (Seo Ye-ji), a famous children's book author with antisocial personality. As they uncover each other's childhood wounds and traumas, they begin a slow love and healing for one another. The story is not only about love but also about healing, acceptance and self-forgiveness.