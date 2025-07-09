/Can't Get over 'Queen of Tears'? Here are 5 more dramas with heartbreaking love stories

If you have watched and loved the gripping story of Queen of Tears, then you are likely drawn to this category of K-dramas. From Goblin to Twenty-five Twenty-one, here is a list of 5 heartbreaking K-dramas that will leave you emotionally wrecked.
Korean dramas have always been a fan favourite for their storytelling, filled with emotions, love, sacrifice and family relationships. Some heartwrenching K-dramas have even left viewers shattered with their tragic endings. Dive deep into these Korean dramas to relive the beauty of love, loss and longing.
Streaming on: Netflix
The 2016 TV series, Uncontrollably Fond, is a melodrama that stars Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy. The two lovers are torn apart by circumstances, only to reunite in adulthood. The story is a mix of love, fame, lost time and redemption that will make you invested in the series.
Streaming on: Netflix, Prime Video
Goblin (Guardian): The Lonely and the Great is a fantasy romance K-drama with a tragic tone. The story revolves around Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) and Ji Eun-tak (Kim Go-eun) in a timeless romance between an immortal goblin and a human bride. The drama has fate, sacrifice, bittersweet farewells and realism.
Streaming on: Netflix
A deep, emotional Korean historical melodrama, Hymn of Death is a miniseries based on the true story of 1920s Korea under Japanese colonial rule. Despite being married, Kim Woo-jin (Lee Jong-suk) falls in love with Yun Sim-deok (Shin Hye-sun) as they collaborate artistically.
Their love grows stronger, but is forbidden by societal norms and personal responsibilities. The series is infused with powerful and unforgettable moments.
Streaming on: Netflix
It's Okay to not be Okay is an acclaimed Korean drama, both heartbreaking and beautiful. Moon Gang-tae ( Kim Soo-hyun), a caregiver at a psychiatric hospital, falls in love with Moon-young (Seo Ye-ji), a famous children's book author with antisocial personality. As they uncover each other's childhood wounds and traumas, they begin a slow love and healing for one another. The story is not only about love but also about healing, acceptance and self-forgiveness.
Streaming on: Netflix
Twenty-five Twenty-one is a nostalgic coming-of-age tale about young love during a turbulent time in South Korea's history. Na Hee-do (Kim Tae-ri), a passionate school fencer and Baek Yi-jin (Nam Joo-hyuk), a once-wealthy young man forced to rebuild his life, meet during a time of national and personal crisis. The series explores how people can grow in love and fall apart even when the love is true. The ending is not tragic but quite devastating.